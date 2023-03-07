Van Market by Tonnage Capacity, End User Commercial, : Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2030

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES , March 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A van is a type of automobile used for transporting cargo or people. The interior space of a van is maximized to be longer and higher than a car yet smaller than a truck. Vans usually are equipped with higher roof, reconfigurable seats, flat floor and Sliding doors for the rear entrance. Furthermore, the seating positions of the driver maximizes the interior space to feel more comfortable and spacious. Majority of vans could conveniently allow 15 passengers without cargo. Vans can also be used to transport school children. For instance, in India, the van is one of the most common modes of transporting school children, usually when the school buses are unable to accommodate. Therefore, increase in demand for vans to transport school children is expected to drive the growth of the global van market in near future.

Top impacting factors: Market scenario analysis, trends, drivers, and impact analysis

Rise in demand for commercial vehicles, increase in growth of e-commerce sector, and expansion of the industrial sector are driving the growth of the market. However, high development cost is expected to hamper the growth of the market. On the contrary, economic trend in housing & retail is expected to create an opportunity for the market investments.

The global van market trends are as follows:

Rise in demand for commercial vehicles

The demand for commercial vehicles is up surging owing to the increasing mining, construction, and logistics activities across several countries in the world. Furthermore, automobile manufacturers such as Daimler, Toyota, and others have initiated plans to expand van manufacturing segment in the potential industrial areas to capture the increase in demand for vans globally. Thereby, increase in demand for commercial vehicle leasing & rental for the operational efficiency in the production is on the rise. Therefore, rise in demand for commercial vehicles is expected to boost the growth of the van market.

Increase in growth of the e-commerce sector

Van manufacturers such as Daimler, Tata Motors, and others have observed a significant amount of surge in the sales of the e-commerce sector; thereby, boosting the logistics sector. Furthermore, the demand for e-commerce transportation has always been depended upon vans for the logistics and delivery services to the consumer. Therefore, increase in dependence over vans in the e-commerce sector is anticipated to boost the van market growth during the forecast period.

