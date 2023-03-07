Smart Refrigerator Market is set to Fly High Growth in Years to Come | Siemens, Bosch, Haier
A New business Strategy report released by HTF MI with title Global Smart Refrigerator Market Study Forecast till 2029.
some of the profiled players are Whirlpool, Samsung, Haier, Electrolux, LG, Panasonic, Siemens, Bosch, Media, Hisense.
Summary
This report focuses on Smart Refrigerator. Smart Refrigerator is also called internet refrigerator, which can provide a number of additional features such as more flexible user-controlled cooling options and it can sense the kinds of products inside. Smart refrigerators have a LCD panel for information display and interaction and ability to connect to the internet through Wi-Fi, Radio frequency identification (RIFD), Cellular technology, Bluetooth, ZigBee and Touchscreen.
The global Smart Refrigerator market size is projected to grow from US$ 733.7 million in 2022 to US$ 2287 million in 2029; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2287 from 2023 to 2029.
Global Smart Refrigerator key players include Whirlpool, Samsung, Haier, etc. Global top three manufacturers hold a share about 30%.
China is the largest market, with a share over 55%, followed by Europe and North America, both have a share about 25 percent.
In terms of product, French Doors is the largest segment, with a share over 45%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Commercial Appliance, followed by Home Appliance.
Market Segmentation:
Segmentation by type
French Doors
Side-by-Side Doors
Triple Doors
Double Doors
Single Door
Segmentation by application
Home Appliance
Commercial Appliance
This report also splits the market by region:
Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries
Whirlpool, Samsung, Haier, Electrolux, LG, Panasonic, Siemens, Bosch, Media, Hisense
FIVE FORCES & PESTLE ANALYSIS:
In order to better understand market conditions five forces analysis is conducted that includes the Bargaining power of buyers, Bargaining power of suppliers, Threat of new entrants, Threat of substitutes, and Threat of rivalry.
• Political (Political policy and stability as well as trade, fiscal, and taxation policies)
• Economical (Interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, raw material costs, and foreign exchange rates)
• Social (Changing family demographics, education levels, cultural trends, attitude changes, and changes in lifestyles)
• Technological (Changes in digital or mobile technology, automation, research, and development)
• Legal (Employment legislation, consumer law, health, and safety, international as well as trade regulation and restrictions)
• Environmental (Climate, recycling procedures, carbon footprint, waste disposal, and sustainability)
Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:
• APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and the Rest of APAC; the Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)
• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)
• North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)
• South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)
• MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)
