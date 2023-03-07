Monitored Life LLC - Revolutionizing Monitoring Services for Justice & St. Louis Communities
EINPresswire.com/ -- Monitored Life LLC's commitment to providing excellent customer service, combined with its state-of-the-art testing services, makes them a trusted partner in the criminal justice system.
The St. Louis Metropolitan Area has been grappling with a growing crime problem for several years now. The city has one of the highest rates of violent crime in the country, with a particularly high incidence of homicides, robberies, and assaults. Monitored Life LLC was founded in 2021 to address the growing crime problem in the St. Louis Metropolitan Area. From GPS ankle monitoring and Chemical bracelets, Phlebotomy services to DNA and drug testing, the company provides a much-needed service for the judicial system, Department of Transportation, employer groups and a its other clients.
With a mission to help deter crime in the St. Louis Metropolitan Area by providing innovative and reliable solutions, Monitored Life LLC's services have been designed to be effective, efficient, and client-friendly. The company understands the challenges individuals and families face when dealing with the criminal justice system and strives to provide support and guidance to its clients.
The GPS ankle monitoring system provided by Monitored Life LLC is a state-of-the-art system that utilizes advanced technology to track the location of individuals under house arrest. This system is tamper-proof and offers real-time tracking information to the company's monitoring center. The Chemical Bracelet GPS Monitoring system is a bracelet to monitor alcohol and illegal drugs as well as the individual's location.
Recognizing the need for drug testing as a tool for the judicial system to help monitor compliance with court orders, Monitored Life LLC added drug testing to its services in 2022. The company's compassionate and experienced staff understands the challenges that individuals face when dealing with addiction and strives to provide support and guidance to those who need it.
Monitored Life LLC's commitment to providing excellent customer service is evident in everything they do. The company's monitoring center is staffed by experienced professionals available 24/7 to answer questions and support clients.
The company's dedication to quality has earned them a CLIA license, a federal certification ensuring laboratory testing accuracy and reliability. With the CLIA licensing, Monitored Life LLC can handle in-house COVID testing, influenza testing, drug testing, pregnancy testing, and male fertility analysis.
In addition to its CLIA licensing, Monitored Life LLC has expanded its services to include phlebotomy services for DNA testing, insurance company, doctors offices, and customers who want mobile service. The company now offers cheater DNA testing, pet DNA testing, and paternity testing with or without the chain of custody that can be used in court proceedings.
“Our mission is to be part of the solution for crime prevention and rehabilitation, focusing on tools for judicial reform. We understand the importance of accuracy and reliability when it comes to testing services, and we are committed to providing the highest level of service to our clients."-said the founder, Bianca Gist.
Their phlebotomy services are provided by experienced and certified professionals trained to handle various testing needs. The company's phlebotomists are available to provide in-home or in-office testing services, making it easy and convenient for clients to get the testing they need. The company works closely with the courts, probation officers, and other legal professionals to ensure clients receive the support they need to comply with court orders.
For more information, visit: https://monitoredlife.com/.
Bianca Gist
