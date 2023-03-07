Mr. & Ms. Military Pageant Crowns US Navy Officer as King, USMC Lieutenant as Queen at Event in San Diego

The Mr. & Ms. Military Pageant judges named U.S. Navy Petty Officer Claude Riddick, Jr. as King and U.S. Marine Lt. Riley Compton-Tejcek as queen on Feb. 24, 2023 Lou Rawls, Jr., The 2023-24 Mr. & Ms. Military Queen & King, Calvin Hill, Navy veteran and Founder of MMMO, and U.S. Marine veteran Amy Forsythe Caliah Jinaye Knapp, BOD, The 2023-24 Mr. & Ms. Military Queen USMC Lt. Riley Compton-Tejcek & King U.S. Navy Petty Officer Claude Riddick, Jr., Calvin Hill, Founder of MMMO, and Marchetta Hill, BOD

SAN DIEGO , CA, USA, March 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 2023 Mr & Ms. Military Pageant named one distinguished man and woman its king and queen at the second annual pageant on Feb. 24, 2023. The pageant showcased veterans and service members who are involved in their communities. The event, which was held at the Joan B. Kroc Theater in San Diego, was the first live pageant hosted by the Mr. & Ms. Military Organization (MMMO).

U.S. Navy E5 Petty Officer Claude Riddick, Jr. was crowned the king and USMC Lt. Riley Compton-Tejcek was crowned the queen. The winners of each category are not married, partnered, or in a relationship with each other, they simply represent the top male and top female contestants selected by the judges. The contestants were judged on multiple criteria, including talent, military knowledge, and how to raise awareness for a nonprofit organization of their choice. The winners will represent MMMO for the remainder of the 2023-24 competition year as role models in their communities and special events with the platform MMMO has established.

“We had some amazing contestants this year, but in the end, the judges were blown away by Claude’s vocal performance and his thoughtful answers, so we are honored he will serve as the king for MMMO. Riley struck the judges with her poise and confidence. Watching her bobsledding video performance sealed it for the judges that she would make the perfect queen in our pageant. I am confident both of these dedicated service members will represent MMMO well,” said Calvin Hill, founder of MMMO.

The Mr. & Ms. Military Pageant was created by Hill, a U.S. Navy veteran and longtime advocate for service members who wanted to highlight the achievements of fellow veterans and their contributions to local communities. During his 20-year tenure in the Navy, Hill was stationed mainly in the Southwest region, with most of his service in the San Diego area.

The 2023 Mr. & Ms. Military Pageant was emceed by Lou Rawls, Jr. and U.S. Marine veteran Amy Forsythe, U.S. Navy Public Affairs and Communications Officer. The event included a special appearance by violinist Leyla Fey who performed the national anthem. Judges for the event included “America’s Favorite TV Doctor” and U.S. Army veteran Dr. Laura Purdy, YouTuber and U.S. Navy veteran Austen Alexander, Actor Bourke Floyd (“Dawson’s Creek”, “Station 19”), 2022-24 Mrs. Regency International Andrea McClew, as well as 2022-23 Ms. America and U.S. Coast Guard veteran Athena Fleming, who served as the tie-breaking judge on-hand.

The Mr & Ms. Military Organization, its contestants, judges, emcees, and Board of Directors received a Certificate of Recognition from the office of San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria. MMMO also received the President’s Volunteer Service Award from the White House.

“We appreciate the participation and commitment of all of our male and female contestants and the judges who made the pageant possible. We look forward to a more grand event next year that is worthy of our veterans and service members,” said Hill.

Gift bags were provided by Caliah Jinaye Enterprise and Grunt Style Patriotic Apparel.

A portion of the proceeds from the event will be donated to Veterans of Hope, a fiscal sponsor of MMMO.

For more information about the Mr. & Ms. Military Organization or to sign up for the 2024 Mr. & Ms. Military Pageant, visit www.mmmilitary.com and follow MMMO on Facebook and Instagram @MrMsMilitary.

The Mr. & Ms. Military Organization, the Mr. & Ms. Military Pageant and its subsidiaries are a private organization and not affiliated in any way with the United States military or any of the United States armed services.

For media inquiries, please contact Yvette Morales with YM & Associates PR at YMoralesY@YM-PR.com or call 949-244-9769.

About Mr. & Ms. Military Organization: The Mr. & Ms. Military Organization (MMMO) is a global organization based in Temecula, CA. MMMO was established in 2009 to enrich the lives of male and female military veterans and service members worldwide by creating role models that can have a positive impact on the lives of Americans who need support and uplifting. MMMO strongly believes in community engagement and participation from military men and women whom the organization supports as leaders and role models with the help of MMMO’s dedicated charitable partnerships around the world.