New Book Tackles Teen Motherhood

New book Teen Mothers: Designing a Fabulous Life cites tenacity as the key ingredient for teen mothers

This book is as much about the mental tenacity and drive that you must employ as a teen mom to defy the odds as it is a practical guide to pregnancy, childbirth, motherhood and career planning.” — Dr. Michelle Swann

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND, April 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Teen Mothers: Designing a Fabulous Life, by Dr. Michelle Swann

Teen Mothers: Designing a Fabulous Life is a practical and uplifting guide aimed at helping teen mothers beat the statistics and avoid poverty by finishing school and getting training. It is written by a teen mom from Edmonton, Alberta for teen mothers who want to achieve a great and prosperous life for themselves and their children.

The book is also for those supporting teen moms who wish to offer genuinely helpful assistance. The book provides detailed advice on pregnancy, childbirth, the newborn and infant stages, motherhood and childraising.

Importantly, the book also covers the topic of attending school while pregnant, and it provides guidance on career planning, training, job seeking, and financial planning. Teen Mothers: Designing a Fabulous Life concludes by discussing the benefits of being a teen mother (teen mothers have more energy and are likely to become young grandparents).

The book consistently encourages teen moms to be tenacious. It provides the incentive to write down goals and offers the motivation to create actionable, realistic plans and the know-how to achieve dreams. This book encourages pride, self-esteem, and accomplishment. It calls for strength, competency, and power.

While the book is positive in nature, it does not look at teen motherhood through rose-colored glasses. Instead, the book takes a straight-talking approach to ensure that teen moms who read it will flourish. Instead of describing theories about why some teens become moms or delving into negative statistics, this book is set in the present. It is action-oriented and designed to help teen moms move forward. It offers practical, useful, and useable methods of achieving success in motherhood, life, and career.

As one reviewer said, it reads like a big sister advising young women about becoming mothers. From teaching teen moms how to swaddle a baby to teaching them how to enter their dream careers, the book is packed full of pragmatic suggestions. As another reviewer said, the book doesn't preach; it encourages. The author's own experience as a teen mother is woven throughout the book and adds a personal touch. The book has been described as "incredible" and "five-star must-read" by independent book reviews from Reedsy and Nerdiction. The book is available on Amazon.

Link to book:

https://www.amazon.com/TEEN-MOTHERS-Designing-Fabulous-Life/dp/3907432908/