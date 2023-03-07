Farm Machinery And Equipment Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Farm Machinery And Equipment Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The Business Research Company’s “Farm Machinery And Equipment Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the farm machinery and equipment market. As per TBRC’s farm machinery and equipment market forecast, the global farm machinery and equipment market size is expected to grow to $303.75 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.9%.

The growth in the farm machinery and equipment market is due to the integration of Internet of Things (IoT) applications in farm equipment. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest farm machinery and equipment market share. Major players in the farm machinery and equipment market include AGCO Corporation, CLAAS KGaA mbH, CNH Industrial N.V, Escorts Group, ISEKI & Co. Ltd.

Trending Farm Machinery And Equipment Market Trend

Eco-friendly electric tractors are likely to be an emerging trend in the farm machinery and equipment market. Eco-friendly tractors operate through electronic batteries that can be recharged simply by plugging them into a standard socket and don’t require any kind of fuel that creates air pollution. There are also many tractors where farmers can install wind or solar power to produce electricity to charge the tractor’s batteries.

Farm Machinery And Equipment Market Segments

•By Type: Cultivator, Rotator, Chisel Plow, Harvester, Roller, Field Sprayer And Spreader, Irrigation System, Livestock equipment, Tractors, Other Types

•By Capacity: Small, Medium, Large

•By Operation: Manual, Semi-Autonomous, Fully-Autonomous

•By Application: Spraying, Water Supply And Conservation, Cultivation, Harvesting, Seeding, Weeding, Livestock Farming, Other Applications

•By Geography: The global farm machinery and equipment market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The farm machinery and equipment refer to equipment engaged in manufacturing agricultural and farm machinery and equipment, and other turfs and grounds care equipment, including planting, harvesting, and grass mowing equipment (except lawn and garden-type).

