Attorney General's Office Announces National Consumer Protection Week

Lincoln -- In recognition of National Consumer Protection Week (March 5-11, 2023) - a campaign that helps consumers understand their rights and make better-informed decisions – the Attorney General’s Office is focusing its efforts on helping Nebraskans to learn and teach others how to spot, avoid, and report scams.

Every day, Nebraskans are harmed by unscrupulous scammers who disguise themselves to prey upon others to steal their identity, their money, and their sense of security. The greatest protection against scammers is alertness on the part of consumers in both practicing privacy measures and watchfulness against known tactics used by scammers.

Consumers can better equip themselves to spot and avoid scams with materials published by the Attorney General’s Office and accessible online containing valuable educational information. There are Protection Kits that are free for those wanting printed material delivered to their mailbox.

For consumers with questions, Consumer Specialists in our Consumer Affairs Response Team are available every day at 402-471-2682 or toll-free statewide at 1-800-727-6432.

To report scams to the Attorney General’s Office, click on the “Report a Scam” icon found on our home page at www.protectthegoodlife.nebraska.gov. Consumers interested in submitting by mail can print a pdf version of the complaint form or have one mailed to them by calling our Consumer Affairs Response Team.

Nebraskans interested in helping their community, organization, or school learn more about consumer education can request a representative from the Attorney General’s Office visit by completing and submitting their request online or calling our Outreach Coordinator directly at (402) 471-3878. All presentations are provided free of charge.