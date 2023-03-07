Maryland State Police Investigating Fatal Tanker Truck Crash In Frederick County

March 4, 2023

(FREDERICK, MD) – Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal tanker truck crash that occurred early this afternoon in Frederick County.

Shortly before noon, troopers from the Maryland State Police Frederick Barrack responded to US-15 North, approximately a half mile north of Rosemont Avenue, for a report of a tanker truck that crashed into a tree and caught fire.

The driver of the tanker truck, whose identity has not been confirmed at this time, was declared deceased at the scene. According to a preliminary investigation, six homes and five vehicles suffered damage from the fire that originated from the tanker truck crash. No other injuries or fatalities were reported as a result of the crash or the subsequent fires.

US-15 was temporarily closed in both directions following the crash. The southbound lanes were reopened by 2:30 p.m., while the northbound lanes will remain closed for several hours.

The Maryland State Police Crash Team will lead the crash investigation with assistance from troopers from the Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division and the Traffic Incident Management team. The Office of the State Fire Marshal and the Maryland Department of the Environment were notified and responded to the scene as well. Personnel from the Maryland Department of Transportation’s State Highway Administration also responded and established detours around the area.

The crash remains under investigation.

###

