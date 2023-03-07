Submit Release
Maryland State Trooper, Two Others Injured In Wicomico County Crash

(SALISBURY, MD) – A Maryland State Trooper and two others were injured after the departmental vehicle he was driving crashed into stopped traffic early this morning in Wicomico County.

One of the motorists injured in the crash is identified as Daniel Clark, 73, of Norfolk, Virginia. He was the operator and sole occupant of a 2006 Honda Ridgeline pickup truck. He was transported by Maryland State Police Aviation Command to the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore where he is currently receiving medical treatment.

The second injured motorist is identified as Mark Adkins, 34, of Salisbury. Adkins was the operator and sole occupant of a 2007 Honda Accord. He was transported by ambulance to TidalHealth Peninsula Regional Hospital in Salisbury for treatment of injuries he sustained in the crash.

The trooper was transported by ambulance to TidalHealth Peninsula Regional Hospital in Salisbury for treatment of injuries he sustained in the crash. He was on-duty and operating his agency issued, marked Ram truck at the time of the incident.

The preliminary investigation indicates that shortly before 7:30 a.m. this morning, traffic was stopped on the southbound Route 13 bypass in the area of St. Lukes Road/Route 513 in Salisbury.  Both lanes were shut down while a tow truck was working to remove a disabled vehicle from the median.

For reasons unknown at this time, the trooper struck the Honda Ridgeline pickup truck which caused a chain reaction and subsequently crashed into the Honda Accord. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

Personnel from the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration were on the scene assisting with detours and road closures. EMS personnel from Wicomico County responded to assist troopers from the Salisbury Barrack. The Maryland State Police Crash Team is conducting the active investigation.

