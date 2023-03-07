Governor Newsom Announces Appointments 3.6.23

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the following appointments:

Tammatha Foss, of Rescue, has been appointed Undersecretary of Operations at the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. Foss has been Director of Corrections Services at California Correctional Health Care Services since 2020. She was Associate Director of Female Offender Program and Services in 2020 and Associate Director of Reception Center Missions from 2019 to 2020 at the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. Foss was Warden at Salinas Valley State Prison from 2018 to 2019 and was Chief Deputy Administrator there in 2018. She was Chief Deputy Administrator at High Desert State Prison from 2016 to 2018. Foss was Chief for Reception Center Missions at the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation from 2013 to 2014. She was a Community Resources Manager at San Quentin State Prison from 2012 to 2013 and a Business Manager II there from 2009 to 2012. She held multiple positions at Pelican Bay State Prison including Procurement & Services Officer II from 2006 to 2009, Budget Analyst from 2002 to 2006 and Correctional Officer from 1996 to 2002. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $226,032. Foss is registered without party preference.

Trent Allen, of Twain Harte, has been appointed Warden of Salinas Valley State Prison, where he has served as Acting Warden since 2021. He was Chief Deputy Administrator at Sierra Conservation Center from 2020 to 2021. He was Correctional Administrator at San Quentin State Prison from 2017 to 2020. He was Correctional Captain at the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation Headquarters from 2015 to 2017 and at California Correctional Health Care Services from 2014 to 2015. He was Correctional Lieutenant at multiple institutions including California State Prison, Avenal State Prison, Salinas Valley State Prison and California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation Headquarters from 2008 to 2014. He was a Correctional Sergeant at Salinas Valley State Prison from 2005 to 2008. He was a Correctional Officer at Calipatria State Prison from 2002 to 2005. He was E-5 Sergeant for the U.S. Army from 1995 to 2001. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $175,332. Allen is registered without party preference.

Martin Gamboa, of Visalia, has been appointed Warden of Avenal State Prison, where he has served as Acting Warden since 2020. He was Chief Deputy Warden at California State Prison, Corcoran from 2019 to 2020 and served in several other positions there from 2007 to 2020, including Correctional Administrator, Captain-Adult Institutions, Correctional Lieutenant and Correctional Sergeant. He was a Correctional Sergeant at San Quentin State Prison from 2005 to 2007. He was a Correctional Officer at California Substance Abuse Treatment Facility and State Prison from 1998 to 2005. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $175,332. Gamboa is a Republican.

Leanna Lundy, of Tehachapi, has been appointed Warden of California City Correctional Facility, where she has served as Acting Warden since 2021. She was a Chief Deputy Administrator at California City Correctional Facility in 2021. She served in several positions at California Correctional Institution from 2008 to 2021, including Correctional Administrator, Chief Deputy Administrator, Captain and Correctional Lieutenant. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $175,332. Lundy is a Republican.

Tinisch Hollins, of San Francisco, has been appointed to the Flexible Assistance for Survivors Advisory Committee. Hollins has been Executive Director at Californians for Safety and Justice since 2021 and State Director of Crime Survivors for Safety and Justice since 2019. Hollins served in several roles for the City and County of San Francisco from 2006 to 2019 at the Human Services Agency, Mayor’s Office of Criminal Justice and Mayor’s Office of Neighborhood Services. She was an Admissions Coordinator at Goodwill Industries from 2005 to 2006. Hollins was a Special Assistant at the San Francisco Delinquency Prevention Commission from 2001 to 2003. She was a Job Developer for Asian Neighborhood Design from 2000 to 2001. Hollins was a Youth Development Specialist at the Bernal Heights Neighborhood Center from 1998 to 2000. She was an Employment and Training Specialist at the Employment Development Department from 1995 to 1997. Hollins is a cofounder of San Francisco Black Wallstreet and is Vice Chair of the San Francisco African American Reparations Advisory Committee. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Hollins is a Democrat.

Connie Chung Joe, of South Pasadena, has been appointed to the Flexible Assistance for Survivors Advisory Committee. Chung Joe has been Chief Executive Officer at Asian Americans Advancing Justice Southern California since 2020. She was Executive Director at Korean American Family Services from 2009 to 2020. Chung Joe was a Staff Attorney at the Southern California Housing Rights Center from 2005 to 2008. She was an Attorney at the American Civil Liberties Union of Illinois from 2002 to 2004. Chung Joe is co-founder of the Asian Pacific Islander Human Trafficking Task Force and a member of the California Domestic Violence Advisory Committee and Rotary International. She is a co-chair of Los Angeles vs. Hate and a former vice-chair of the Asian Pacific Policy and Planning Council. She earned a Juris Doctor degree from the Georgetown University Law Center. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Chung Joe is a Democrat.

Beau Lynott, of San Diego, has been appointed to the Private Investigator Disciplinary Review Committee. He has been Managing Investigator at First Legal Investigations since 2022. Lynott was an Investigator and Operations Manager at Hospitality Consultants from 2007 to 2022. He served as an Election Worker for the County of San Diego from 2019 to 2021. He has been a Statistician for CBS Sports since 2003 and a Contributor to San Diego Magazine since 2022. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Lynott is registered without party preference.