Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,194 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 376,516 in the last 365 days.

TBI Embarks on Effort to Outsource up to 1,000 Sex Assault Kits

NASHVILLE – In an effort to reduce turnaround times in the TBI’s Forensic Biology Units, hundreds of sexual assault kits, submitted by law enforcement agencies across the state, have been outsourced for laboratory analysis in Florida.

The TBI secured $1.5 million in federal grant funding for the project through the Tennessee Department of Finance and Administration’s Office of Criminal Justice Programs. Following a competitive bid process, the state awarded the contract to DNA Labs International (DLI), based in Deerfield Beach, Florida. Today, the Bureau flew an initial set of 550 kits to DLI, including 250 from the Jackson Crime Laboratory, 250 from Knoxville, and 50 from Nashville.

“We are thankful to our partners for awarding us this funding to help the Bureau take a major step forward in our efforts to analyze these kits,” said Mike Lyttle, Assistant Director of TBI’s Forensic Services Division. “We’re confident this is the right step forward.”

As part of the agreement, DLI will provide analysis and any related courtroom testimony. In line with FBI guidelines, however, TBI scientists must review the results of analysis for each kit and, if warranted, enter resulting DNA profiles into CODIS, the Combined DNA Index System. If more grant funding become available before the end of 2023, the TBI plans to submit up to 1,000 kits for private analysis, at a rate of $2,155 per kit.

“With the help of the Governor’s administration and the Tennessee General Assembly, we’re continuing to take steps to improve our Forensic Services Division,” said TBI Director David Rausch. “This outsourcing project helps us take an immediate step, as we continue to discuss longer-term fixes. We’re hopeful the General Assembly will approve budget enhancements called for in Governor Lee’s plan, which we believe addresses key staffing and resource needs to better position the Bureau for a bright future.”

###

Like this:

Like Loading...

Related

You just read:

TBI Embarks on Effort to Outsource up to 1,000 Sex Assault Kits

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more