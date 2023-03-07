Washington Parish Health Unit to hold open house on March 8

The Louisiana Department of Health’s (LDH) Office of Public Health (OPH) Region 9 (Northshore) will hold an open house on Wednesday, March 8 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The event will be held at the Washington Parish Health Unit at 120 11th St. in Franklinton.

The event is open to the public and is an opportunity for the community to learn about public health services offered in the Parish Health Unit. The event will include free blood pressure screenings; COVID-19 and flu vaccinations; HIV testing; free COVID-19 test kits; and more.

In addition, information about health resources and services will be provided for individuals and families, including Medicaid and the health insurance marketplace.

The recent passage of the 2023 Consolidated Appropriations Act ends continuous Medicaid coverage. As a result, beginning in April 2023, Medicaid will re-start reviewing eligibility and closing out coverage for anyone who is not eligible. We want everyone who is eligible for Medicaid to maintain their coverage. It is vital that Medicaid members make certain Medicaid has their current contact information. We will have navigators on site during the Open House to assist with updating your information and with the re-enrollment process.

“We are excited for the public to have this opportunity to meet us as we seek to serve our community and help spread the word that our doors are open,” said OPH Assistant Secretary Doris Brown. “We know people rely on our facilities for treatment and prevention, and we encourage you to take the time to visit during this Open House to see what we have to offer."

If you plan to receive a COVID-19 or flu vaccination, please bring identification.

For more information, contact OPH's Regional Communications Coordinator Alainna Matens at (225)-803-1268.

About parish health units

Parish health units (PHUs) are operated by the Louisiana Department of Health and provide limited medical and clinical services for our communities. There are 63 PHUs across the state of Louisiana. Each health unit offers services tailored to its surrounding community. Services offered by PHUs include immunizations; reproductive health; Women, Infants and Children (WIC) services; sexually-transmitted infection (STI) treatment and testing; well-woman visits; Community HealthWays; and more. PHUs accept most insurance, Medicaid and Medicare, and offer a sliding-scale fee for services. No one is ever turned away for an inability to pay. Parish health units provide translation services to better assist those with language barriers and are certified through Louisiana Relay to assist those with hearing and speech difficulties.