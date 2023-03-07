Media Advisory - Deputy Prime Minister's itinerary for Tuesday, March 7, 2023
OTTAWA, ON, March 6, 2023 /CNW/ -
Note: All times local
Kingston, Ontario
10:15 a.m.
The Deputy Prime Minister will join the Prime Minister at a welcoming ceremony with military honours for the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen.
Notes for media:
10:40 a.m.
The Deputy Prime Minister will join the Prime Minister for a bilateral meeting with the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen.
Note for media:
Pooled photo opportunity at the beginning of the meeting.
12:30 p.m.
The Deputy Prime Minister will join the Prime Minister and the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, for a joint media availability.
Notes for media:
1:00 p.m.
The Deputy Prime Minister will join the Prime Minister and the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, to meet with members of the Canadian Armed Forces.
Note for media:
Ottawa, Ontario
Private meetings.
6:15 p.m.
The Deputy Prime Minister will attend the welcoming ceremony for the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen.
Notes for media:
6:30 p.m.
The Deputy Prime Minister will attend an address to Parliament by the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen.
House of Commons
West Block
Parliament Hill
Note for media:
This document is also available at https://deputypm.canada.ca
SOURCE Deputy Prime Minister's Office
View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2023/06/c1344.html
