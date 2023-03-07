Submit Release
Media Advisory - Deputy Prime Minister's itinerary for Tuesday, March 7, 2023

OTTAWA, ON, March 6, 2023 /CNW/ -

Note: All times local

 

Kingston, Ontario

10:15 a.m. 

The Deputy Prime Minister will join the Prime Minister at a welcoming ceremony with military honours for the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen.



Notes for media:

  • Open coverage.
  • Media are asked to arrive no later than 9:30 a.m.
  • Media interested in participating can contact media@pmo-cpm.gc.ca for details.




10:40 a.m.

The Deputy Prime Minister will join the Prime Minister for a bilateral meeting with the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen.



Note for media:

Pooled photo opportunity at the beginning of the meeting.


12:30 p.m.

The Deputy Prime Minister will join the Prime Minister and the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, for a joint media availability.



Notes for media:

  • Open coverage.
  • Media are asked to arrive no later than 9:30 a.m.
  • Media interested in participating can contact media@pmo-cpm.gc.ca for details.




1:00 p.m.

The Deputy Prime Minister will join the Prime Minister and the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, to meet with members of the Canadian Armed Forces.



Note for media:

  • Pooled photo opportunity.


Ottawa, Ontario

Private meetings.


6:15 p.m.

 The Deputy Prime Minister will attend the welcoming ceremony for the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen.



Notes for media:

  • Open coverage.
  • Media wishing to cover the event must be accredited with the Canadian Parliamentary Press Gallery.



6:30 p.m.

The Deputy Prime Minister will attend an address to Parliament by the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen.



      House of Commons

      West Block

      Parliament Hill



Note for media:

  • Open coverage.
  • Media wishing to cover the event must be accredited with the Canadian Parliamentary Press Gallery.

 

