Riverbound Custom Storage & RV Park Launches Hybrid Affordable Housing In Lake Havasu City, Arizona

Lake Havasu, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - March 6, 2023) - Riverbound Custom Storage & RV Park has announced the launch of their new hybrid affordable housing alternative in Lake Havasu City, Arizona. Riverbound Custom Storage & RV Park has created a new alternative housing solution for residents and vacationers of Lake Havasu City and plans to expand into communities all across the United States.

Ryan Rodney, Riverboud Custom Storage Founder

The new Riverbound Custom Storage & RV Park is currently at nearly $100 less per square foot than the average home in Arizona. Rodney's customers at the hybrid affordable housing alternative are also given the option of storage rentals, offering long and short-term custom rental options.

Ryan Rodney, CEO of Riverbound Custom Storage & RV Park, said: "I decided not to be just another normal storage company. I decided to take luxury storage and RV park use under one umbrella. I trademarked the idea and started working 7 days a week." After some tweaks to his business model and a revamped Grand Opening in 2020, Riverbound Custom Storage & RV Park is now celebrating 5 years of business.

The amenities and services provided to their residents remove tasks and repairs from the shoulders of homeowners and yet still allow possession of personal property. Residents of Riverbound Custom Storage & RV Park can focus their pursuits outside of house maintenance.

About: Founded by Ryan Rodney, Riverbound Custom Storage in Lake Havasu, AZ is a way to provide affordable and luxury solutions for short term and long term storage and housing. Based on his own passion for lake life, he hopes to provide memories for families and individuals who share a passion for outdoor adventure.

