New book reveals a proven, powerful, and sustainable method to turn negative self-talk into unstoppable confidence

Paul Boehnke releases 'Thoughts On Demand: Turn Negative Self-Talk into Unstoppable Confidence'

ST. PAUL, Minn., March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Paul Boehnke's own negative self-talk kept him living a small life. However, when he combined the skills he learned as a classical musician with principles of life coaching, Boehnke was able to transform the voice in his head from one that argued for his limitations into a champion of his potential. He realized that what he had accomplished was possible for everyone with a few basic ideas and a little guidance. He wanted to share this possibility with others so they could experience the same freedom, joy, and ease that he had discovered.

In "Thoughts On Demand: Turn Negative Self-Talk into Unstoppable Confidence" (published by Balboa Press), Boehnke guides readers through the process of reprogramming the voice in their head, so instead of being limited by it, they are inspired by it. Here, he explains how to overcome self-doubt to discover self-worth, recognize the lies one believes and why one believes them, move past roadblocks to the truth and alleviate the suffering caused by negative self-talk. The author also tackles topics such as fear, surrender, wholeness, and a broader perspective that can help one live into one's unique purpose.

"We all experience a critical voice in our head. It tells us we are not good enough in one way or another. It keeps us from living our full potential. It is at the root of virtually all our struggles and shows up in an immense array of behaviors and emotions: procrastination, perfectionism, lack of confidence, imposter syndrome, boundary issues, lack of purpose, performance anxiety, being judgmental and critical, worry, anxiety… So many people feel weighed down by all the messages this inner voice tells them and recognize how it keeps them stuck. This book provides a pathway out of the negativity and into freedom, opportunity, and ease," Boehnke says.

The publication of "Thoughts On Demand: Turn Negative Self-Talk into Unstoppable Confidence" aims for readers to gain knowledge and skills to reprogram their negative self-talk, to have a deeper understanding of their "who" and "why" so the process is effective and sustainable and to realize that a broader perspective will ease any suffering they are experiencing. For more details about the book, please visit https://www.balboapress.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/840439-thoughts-on-demand

"Thoughts On Demand: Turn Negative Self-Talk into Unstoppable Confidence"

By Paul Boehnke, PCC, ELI-MP

Hardcover | 5.5 x 8.5in | 156 pages | ISBN 9798765229460

Softcover | 5.5 x 8.5in | 156 pages | ISBN 9798765229453

E-Book | 156 pages | ISBN 9798765229446

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

As a classical musician, Paul Boehnke learned performers' tricks to get his mind, body, and emotions to do what he needed them to do, when he needed them to do it. When he turned those same skills toward taming the negative self-talk in his head, he realized he had the power to not only change his life, but the lives of others as well. He now helps his clients remove the doubt, self-criticism, and overthinking that prevents them from living their true purpose.

Balboa Press, a division of Hay House, Inc. – a leading provider in publishing products that specialize in self-help and the mind, body, and spirit genres. Through an alliance with the worldwide self-publishing leader Author Solutions, LLC, authors benefit from the leadership of Hay House Publishing and the speed-to-market advantages of the self-publishing model. For more information, visit balboapress.com. To start publishing your book with Balboa Press, call 844-682-1282 today.

Media Contact

Marketing Services, BalboaPress, 844-682-1282, pressreleases@balboapress.com

SOURCE BalboaPress