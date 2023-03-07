New release 'Dear Durga' is a self-help memoir that offers courage and comfort for moms craving the sweet taste of victory

Shanita Liu shares her story to help women of color succeed not only in parenthood, but also in life

NEW YORK, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Shanita Liu marks her debut in the world of publishing with the release of "Dear Durga: A Mom's Guide to Activate Courage and Emerge Victorious" (published by Balboa Press).

This self-help memoir tells the uplifting story of a mother of three who joined forces with a supreme warrior goddess named Durga to activate her courage to overcome deep-rooted fears and find fulfillment. Here, Liu shares how, through the support of Durga, she went from being a scared mom-to-be to birthing three children, building a business, disrupting ancestral patterns of self-sacrifice, and embracing her authentic self. The book presents a Courage Kit that will give readers tools and interactive exercises to 1) activate their limitless energy within, 2) align with their needs, 3) alleviate stressors, and 4) act with conviction towards their dreams. It also shares personal insights on how to navigate the trials of parenthood, unemployment, entrepreneurship, and healing intergenerational traumas.

"I want every person who reads this book to come away feeling comforted and encouraged to go after their dreams not only as a mother, but as a human being," Liu states. "Hardworking women who wearily shoulder the weight of their family obligations, occupational responsibilities, and cultural expectations that no longer serve them are hungry to see themselves exemplified like Durga—victorious. 'Dear Durga' will be a means for these women to satiate their appetites and feel emboldened to become their most courageous selves."

About the Author

Shanita Liu is a mother of three warriors, veteran spouse, salsa dancer, TEDx speaker, and Fulbright Scholar. She created Coach Shanita, Inc. so that she could use her skills as a coach, reiki master, medium, speaker, and facilitator to help people live victorious lives. Shanita is an award-winning writer and has contributed to various platforms that include ForbesWomen, Thrive Global, and Brown Girl Magazine. When Shanita is not empowering folks to activate their courage, she's indulging in 90's music and milk chocolate. To learn more about Shanita's Indo-Guyanese NYC-bred background, head to CoachShanita.com. For victory dances, rap songs, and book bonuses, connect with @coachshanita on social media. For more information visit coachshanita.com/book.

Balboa Press, a division of Hay House, Inc. – a leading provider in publishing products that specialize in self-help and the mind, body, and spirit genres. Through an alliance with the worldwide self-publishing leader Author Solutions, LLC, authors benefit from the leadership of Hay House Publishing and the speed-to-market advantages of the self-publishing model. For more information, visit balboapress.com. To start publishing your book with Balboa Press, call 844-682-1282 today.

