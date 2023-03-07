New book tells the story about a curious gnome who goes on an adventure with his new tricycle

Gary Ellis announces the release of 'the Gnome'

BARRY, Wales, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Gary Ellis was travelling home on a bus when the idea of writing a book for children came to him. Now, he announces his entry to the publishing scene with the release of "Gus the Gnome" (published by AuthorHouse UK), a children's story about of a curious gnome who goes on an adventure with his new tricycle.

In the village of Carlton-on-the-Water lived a 78-year-old spinster named Betty Wainwright. In the center of her garden, there was a wishing well that also had fish in. But her absolute favorite things were her gnomes. She had six of them. There was Ralf, Jack, Robin, Bernie, Susan — the only girl — and Gus, who was her very favorite. In the daytime all the gnomes did was stand or sit in their brightly colored clothes in the garden like statues but when it was night time, when all was quiet in the village, the gnomes would come to life and walk and talk to each other, telling jokes and stories and enjoying one another's company.

One night, Gus wonders what is on the other side of the hedge. He went to the garden gate to see what was beyond that hedge and gate. When everything was quiet in the village, he ride a tricycle to see what is on the other side of the road. He was very excited to be on this adventure as he goes to the town of Berkley. However, what Gus forgot was the time. It was getting late, and the sun would be rising. Will he be able to get back to his village and Betty Wainwright's Garden before he turns back into a statue?

An excerpt from the book reads:

So, Gus sat in the middle of the gnomes and told them about all he had seen and done in the town of Berkley, about his being taken into a house for a day, and how all the gardens that had no gnomes in them. He also said that he would like to go on more adventures on his tricycle. They talked through the night, and when day came, they all took their places in the garden as usual.

"This book will appeal to readers especially children because they like to be read to at bedtimes. I also believe that children need to be able to be children without the complex adult issues," Ellis says. When asked what he wants readers to take away from the book, he answered, "Happiness and a sense of adventure." For more details about the book, please visit https://www.authorhouse.com/en-gb/bookstore/bookdetails/849057-gus-the-gnome

"Gus the Gnome"

By Gary Ellis

Softcover | 8.5 x 8.5in | 34 pages | ISBN 9798823080569

E-Book | 34 pages | ISBN 9798823080576

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Gary Ellis is a retired marine test engineer. He attends his local church and enjoys playing bass guitar and cooking,

