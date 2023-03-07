New book helps readers deal with life's challenges and get the best out of a difficult situation

Martin van Helden announces the release of 'Turning Daily Struggle Into Opportunities'

LOGAN CITY, Australia, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- At 18 years old, Martin van Helden was diagnosed with systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) /Sjogren's syndrome, an autoimmune illness, and this had a great impact on his daily life. He went out to self-study all there is to now about to cope with the illness that has no cure. To be able to keep up with his business, family and health concerns, he developed and embraced an existing method to cope with this all and get the best out of his situation.

In 2018, after suffering a heart attack, van Helden decided to go for a new path in life involving less stress and finally writing his long wanted book, "Turning Daily Struggle Into Opportunities" (published by Xlibris AU). This positive book is about a new way to look at obstacles in life as well as business and teaches readers on how to deal with them. It is a very useful book for personal situations and business owners. It offers a variety of options on how they may deal with their environment and the effect it has on them as a person.

"It's easy for us to become stuck in a rut and stop seeing the potential lesson in the repeated setbacks we experience. When difficulties escalate into issues, they may quickly lead to feelings of hopelessness and anger. We can get through this because we are an active participant in making our world what it is. If we have a healthy dose of self-awareness and accountability, we may start ascending the ladder of enlightenment, where difficulties are transformed from obstacles into chances to see our best self," van Helden points out.

When asked what he wants readers to take away from the book, van Helden answered, "I hope to help the readers to get better insight in their lives and that it helps them to build a better future for themselves and their families." For more details about the book, please visit https://www.xlibris.com/en-au/bookstore/bookdetails/849797-turning-daily-struggle-into-opportunities

"Turning Daily Struggle Into Opportunities"

By Martin van Helden

Hardcover | 6 x 9in | 140 pages | ISBN 9781669833932

Softcover | 6 x 9in | 140 pages | ISBN 9781669833918

E-Book | 140 pages | ISBN 9781669833925

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Martin van Helden is a very talented businessman. He has been involved with small businesses for over 20 years and has over 20 years' experience as a tax consultant consisting with individual tax preparation, small business and corporate tax preparation. He has owned several companies in several countries over the years and has travelled a lot.

Xlibris Publishing Australia, an Author Solutions, LLC imprint, is a self-publishing services provider dedicated to serving Australian authors. By focusing on the needs of creative writers and artists and adopting the latest print-on-demand publishing technology and strategies, we provide expert publishing services with direct and personal access to quality publication in hardcover, trade paperback, custom leather-bound and full-color formats. To date, Xlibris has helped to publish more than 60,000 titles. For more information, visit xlibrispublishing.com.au or call 1-800-844-927 to receive a free publishing guide.

Media Contact

Marketing Services, XlibrisAU, 1-800-844-927, MarketingServices@xlibris.com.au

SOURCE XlibrisAU