Maria del Rosario Moncada Diaz releases 'The World of the Hairstylist'

New book offers real-life stories, helpful tips, and time-tested wisdom for both the hairdresser and client interested in learning more about proper hair care

HOUSTON, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Maria del Rosario Moncada Diaz wants to help guide, educate and motivate new generations in the hair industry, hair stylists working on the floor and always willing to keep growing as professional hairstylists and clients or anybody willing to learn about hair and the hair industry.

In "The World of the Hairstylist" (published by Archway Publishing), Diaz relies on her strong background as a professional hairstylist and salon owner to share her personal experiences on the salon floor and work with clients. She also offers valuable insight into the fundamentals of hair, ways to best care for our scalp and hair, and innovative techniques for hairdressers who have a desire to keep learning and growing while avoiding unnecessary mistakes.

Within her guide, Diaz explains the hair growth stages, offers dietary advice that improves hair health, discusses the variety of products offered in today's marketplace including those that are organic and environmentally-friendly, shares wisdom about coloring techniques for hairdressers, and much more.

"Everybody likes to have beautiful and healthy hair. This is a great book to learn about hair from the inside and out as well as what to expect from a professional hairstylist and from a professional hair salon," Diaz says. She adds, "It encloses many different and important areas of the hair industry not just for hairstylists but for everybody to learn how to take care of their hair at home and very important to learn what to expect from a professional hair stylist and a professional hair salon."

When asked what she wants readers to take away from the book, Diaz answered, " I hope this book may help you learn more about this beautiful profession, and will help my fellow hairstylists to continue improving and progressing not only as professional hairstylists, but as human beings, helping others to not only look great but to feel awesome." For more details about the book, please visit https://www.archwaypublishing.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/847806-the-world-of-the-hairstylist

"The World of the Hairstylist"

By Maria del Rosario Moncada Diaz

Hardcover | 8.5 x 11in | 100 pages | ISBN 9781665734363

Softcover | 8.5 x 11in | 100 pages | ISBN 9781665734370

E-Book | 100 pages | ISBN 9781665734356

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Maria del Rosario Moncada Diaz was born in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, and later moved with her family to Texas. After attending cosmetology school in Houston, she moved to Madrid, Spain, to live, work, and train with some of the best hairstylists in Europe. She holds several certifications, runs a salon, and volunteers to help cancer patients and the elderly.

