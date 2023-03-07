Dr. Pietro Emanuele Garbelli announces the release of 'The Doctor's Voice'

New book addresses the causes of doctors' frustrations, fall in love again with being a doctor and contribute to shaping high quality and sustainable healthcare

LONDON, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Having personally experienced and observed amongst colleagues how daily frustrations lead to burnout and a desire to escape the medical profession, Dr. Pietro Emanuele Garbelli knows how damaging and incapacitating this experience is for physicians. Through years of professional coaching and personal development, he learned how problems they encounter could be turned into opportunities for solutions that can shape the future of healthcare.

In "The Doctor's Voice: Empowering solutions to physicians' frustrations, burnout, and healthcare inefficiencies" (published by Archway Publishing), readers will be taken on a journey to unveil many common sources of physicians' frustrations. In this book, they will discover how to address the causes and effects of burnout and stress, empower doctors to use their voices as vital feedback, boost engagement, productivity, and retention, mindfully collaborate with healthcare stakeholders, influence fit-for-purpose technology solutions, enhance workplace experience and wellbeing and purposefully transform the future of healthcare

"The COVID-19 pandemic has brought healthcare under the spotlight, reminding us how essential and invaluable its contribution is in our societies and how priceless, timely and high-quality healthcare is when we become ill. Healthcare workers briefly benefitted from this worldwide moment of collective appreciation and gratitude. Still, once the sound of clapping ceased, they found themselves once more overwhelmed, with no help in sight, and at greater risk of mental health deterioration," Garbelli points out. "With the imbalance between the increasing workload and a shrinking workforce heading more and more towards the tipping point, many healthcare systems are showing the cracks of an impending collapse. The empowered voice of doctors is the tonic our fatigued healthcare systems need to find the strength to change and develop innovative future-proof solutions."

When asked what he wants readers to take away from the book, Garbelli answered, "For fellow doctors to not only feel seen and understood, but also feel hopeful in reading that there are ways out of desperation, that giving up is not the only solution. Doctors who feel inspired take action, and by adopting some of the solutions and behaviors suggested, they become empowered to start meaningful conversations with all relevant healthcare stakeholders. Together they can find the most effective path to design and implement fit for purpose solutions." For more details about the book, please visit https://www.archwaypublishing.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/843746-the-doctors-voice

Dr. Pietro Emanuele Garbelli is a specialist in Acute Internal Medicine, a clinical director, and a Thriving Healthcare Consultant. Having witnessed and experienced inefficiencies, frustrations and struggles as a patient, a relative and a provider, he uses the lessons learned as a powerful catalyst to provide medical thought leadership. By fostering a successful collaboration between empowered physicians and healthcare stakeholders, he aims to contribute towards creating high quality and sustainable healthcare. DrGarbelli.com

