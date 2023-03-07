GOWIN Semiconductor to attend Embedded World 2023

LONDON and GUANGZHOU, China, March 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GOWIN Semiconductor Corporation, the world's fastest-growing FPGA provider, will attend Embedded World 2023 on 14th-16th of March in Nuremberg, Germany. This will be the third time GOWIN has had its own stand (Hall 3A Stand 340) at Embedded World to showcase and demonstrate our latest FPGA technology to the European market.



Embedded World, held annually in Germany, is Europe's leading trade show for all embedded solutions and technologies. With over 1000 exhibitors it is one of the world's largest fairs focussing exclusively on state-of-the-art embedded technologies for IoT and related market spaces.

This year GOWIN will be showcasing and demonstrating, amongst other things, our new Arora-V family of high density, high performance, and low power FPGA. Built on a highly optimized TSMC 22nm process this family will compete fiercely with similar competitive FPGA devices by offering not just the lowest power and prices but also pin-compatible footprint options that will offer customers real alternatives without changing their PCB layout.

Also on the stand will be demonstrations of our latest USB offerings which include for the first time a fully integrated FPGA based solution supporting high resolution UAC (USB Audio Class) 2.0 with integrated soft PHY and controller. Additionally, there will be various demos showcasing display and camera solutions.

Lastly, we are very pleased that, for the first time, the sales and technical team will be joined on our stand, by Jason Zhu, GOWIN CEO, who will be hosting various meetings with invited customers and partners. Let us know if you would like to spend some time with an FPGA industry visionary.

"We are immensely proud to be exhibiting again at Embedded World, and to have Jason joining us," said Mike Furnival, Vice President of International Sales. "It speaks volumes to the progress that we have made during the past year in terms of differentiated as well as pin-compatible FPGA solutions. Whilst we continue to be the lowest cost provider of low and mid density FPGA devices, we are now in the high-density FPGA world and have emerged as one the most innovative in terms of advanced solutions in the marketplace, adding significant value to our customers and partners."

GOWIN Semiconductor looks forward to welcoming all interested potential customers and partners to our booth in Hall 3A Stand 340.

