ATO Launches Two New Flow Meters with Versatile Liquids, Gasses, and Steam Measurement Uses

Guilin, China--(Newsfile Corp. - March 7, 2023) - China-based manufacturer ATO Flow Meter, a global leader in flow measurement technology, is proud to announce the official launch of two new products as part of the company's lineup - a magnetic flow meter and an ultrasonic flow meter. This range extends the company's existing array of devices, offering reliable technology specifically designed for measurement applications in liquids, gasses, or steam environments across many industries worldwide while allowing customers to get tailored solutions depending on user's particular needs.

"At ATO, we are always looking at how to improve our already well-established portfolio regarding industrial flow meter systems," said Fra Tusha, Product Manager of the company. "These latest additions in our product lineup will bring improved performance, efficiency, and reliability at an affordable price point. Our team members will be ready to help set up a tailored solution perfectly adjusted according to industry application, no matter whether it is liquid, gas, or steam," Fra Tusha further added.

The company specializes in producing and selling high-quality flow meter products. At the moment, ATO's product portfolio covers magnetic flow meters, vortex flow meters, liquid flow meters, portable clamp-on ultrasonic flow meters, digital gas flow meters, gas mass flow meters, and various flow meter accessories. The newly launched magnetic and ultrasonic flow meter products will be part of the lineup of high-quality measuring equipment for liquids, gasses, and steam.

The magnetic flow meter (MFM) is used primarily for flow measurement in the petroleum industry, chemical industry, and municipal water supply systems. It is employed as a process control device where continuous monitoring of the flow rate is required. Due to its ability to measure and record flow rates accurately over long periods of time while offering other major advantages, including ease of installation, low maintenance requirements, and resistance to corrosion, the MFM is widely applied in the field of metering.

On the other hand, the ultrasonic flow meter (UFM) is a flow sensor based on ultrasound waves and is ideal for measuring water flow in pipelines, tanks, boilers, etc., as these come with no moving parts with relatively lesser power consumption requirements while offering a low-maintenance solution.

To learn more about ATO's product lineup, pricing, and availability details, please visit the company's website at atoflowmeter.com or contact by phone at +86 773-363-7977 or email: inquiry@ato.com.cn.

About the Company

With a wealth of experience spanning a decade, ATO is among the leading manufacturers of industrial measuring equipment, specializing in the research and development of an extensive range of flow meters and accessories catering to diverse industries, including manufacturing, scientific research, transportation, construction, and many others. The company's goal is to offer reliable and customized solutions according to a variety of industrial and individual requirements anywhere around the globe by providing advanced technologies at affordable costs.

Company name: ATO Flow Meter

Contact name: Jan Karski

Email: inquiry@ato.com.cn

Country: China

Website: https://www.atoflowmeter.com

