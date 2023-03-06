Senate Resolution 59 Printer's Number 389
PENNSYLVANIA, March 6 - PRINTER'S NO. 389
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
59
Session of
2023
INTRODUCED BY MASTRIANO AND HUTCHINSON, MARCH 6, 2023
REFERRED TO VETERANS AFFAIRS AND EMERGENCY PREPAREDNESS,
MARCH 6, 2023
A RESOLUTION
Recognizing the impact of the East Palestine, Ohio, train
derailment on residents of this Commonwealth.
WHEREAS, On February 3, 2023, at approximately 9:30 p.m., a
53-car train derailment occurred near the border of Pennsylvania
in East Palestine, Ohio, and Beaver County, Pennsylvania; and
WHEREAS, Several of the cars carried at least five hazardous
chemicals, including the cancer-causing vinyl chloride; and
WHEREAS, On February 6, 2023, three days after the derailment
and burning wreckage, authorities decided to fully release and
burn the vinyl chloride, sending a massive plume of hydrogen
chloride and the toxic gas phosgene into the air; and
WHEREAS, It has been reported that hundreds of thousands of
pounds of toxic chemicals spilled into the air, soil and water
around East Palestine, Ohio; and
WHEREAS, International, national, Statewide and local news
reports brought attention to Pennsylvania residents experiencing
burning lips, itchy eyes, rashes, headaches, diarrhea and other
symptoms in the aftermath of the crash; and
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18