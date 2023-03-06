Senate Resolution 59 Printer's Number 389

PENNSYLVANIA, March 6 - PRINTER'S NO. 389

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

59

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY MASTRIANO AND HUTCHINSON, MARCH 6, 2023

REFERRED TO VETERANS AFFAIRS AND EMERGENCY PREPAREDNESS,

MARCH 6, 2023

A RESOLUTION

Recognizing the impact of the East Palestine, Ohio, train

derailment on residents of this Commonwealth.

WHEREAS, On February 3, 2023, at approximately 9:30 p.m., a

53-car train derailment occurred near the border of Pennsylvania

in East Palestine, Ohio, and Beaver County, Pennsylvania; and

WHEREAS, Several of the cars carried at least five hazardous

chemicals, including the cancer-causing vinyl chloride; and

WHEREAS, On February 6, 2023, three days after the derailment

and burning wreckage, authorities decided to fully release and

burn the vinyl chloride, sending a massive plume of hydrogen

chloride and the toxic gas phosgene into the air; and

WHEREAS, It has been reported that hundreds of thousands of

pounds of toxic chemicals spilled into the air, soil and water

around East Palestine, Ohio; and

WHEREAS, International, national, Statewide and local news

reports brought attention to Pennsylvania residents experiencing

burning lips, itchy eyes, rashes, headaches, diarrhea and other

symptoms in the aftermath of the crash; and

