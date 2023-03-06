Senate Bill 144 Printer's Number 390
PENNSYLVANIA, March 6 - containment, treatment and disposal measures to
prevent the uncontrolled release of the class B
firefighting foam into the environment; or
(ii) training purposes, unless the training involves
replacing the class B firefighting foam that contains an
intentionally added PFAS chemical with nonfluorinated
training foam.
(2) The State Fire Commissioner shall assist
firefighting entities with evaluating and determining how to
transition to the use of class B firefighting foam that does
not contain an intentionally added PFAS chemical for testing
purposes.
(3) (i) An individual or fire department who
administers a training program in violation of this
section shall be subject to a civil penalty not to exceed
$5,000 for a first offense.
(ii) An individual or fire department who
administers a training program in violation of this
section for a second or subsequent offense shall be
subject to a civil penalty not to exceed $10,000.
(iii) Penalties collected under this section shall
be deposited into the Online Training Educator and
Training Reimbursement Account.
(b) Warning labels.--A manufacturer of personal protective
equipment for USED IN fire prevention , FIREFIGHTING or FIRE
control activities in this Commonwealth shall affix a warning
label to the SUCH product SOLD FOR USE IN THIS COMMONWEALTH THAT
INDICATES if the product contains a perfluorooctane (PFOS) or
perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA).
(c) Enforcement.--The Office of the State Fire Commissioner
