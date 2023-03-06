Senate Bill 144 Printer's Number 390

PENNSYLVANIA, March 6 - containment, treatment and disposal measures to

prevent the uncontrolled release of the class B

firefighting foam into the environment; or

(ii) training purposes, unless the training involves

replacing the class B firefighting foam that contains an

intentionally added PFAS chemical with nonfluorinated

training foam.

(2) The State Fire Commissioner shall assist

firefighting entities with evaluating and determining how to

transition to the use of class B firefighting foam that does

not contain an intentionally added PFAS chemical for testing

purposes.

(3) (i) An individual or fire department who

administers a training program in violation of this

section shall be subject to a civil penalty not to exceed

$5,000 for a first offense.

(ii) An individual or fire department who

administers a training program in violation of this

section for a second or subsequent offense shall be

subject to a civil penalty not to exceed $10,000.

(iii) Penalties collected under this section shall

be deposited into the Online Training Educator and

Training Reimbursement Account.

(b) Warning labels.--A manufacturer of personal protective

equipment for USED IN fire prevention , FIREFIGHTING or FIRE

control activities in this Commonwealth shall affix a warning

label to the SUCH product SOLD FOR USE IN THIS COMMONWEALTH THAT

INDICATES if the product contains a perfluorooctane (PFOS) or

perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA).

(c) Enforcement.--The Office of the State Fire Commissioner

