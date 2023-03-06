Senate Bill 508 Printer's Number 392

PENNSYLVANIA, March 6 - An Act amending Title 35 (Health and Safety) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, establishing the Train Derailment Emergency Grant Program and the Train Derailment Emergency Grant Fund....
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.