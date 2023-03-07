WVDOH monitoring weather, will have crews out

Submit Release
West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) districts are preparing for and monitoring hazardous weather forecast for Friday, March 3, 2023 into Saturday, March 4, 2023.
 
On Feb. 16, 2023, Gov. Jim Justice declared a State of Emergency for all 55 counties in response to forecast hazardous weather. The State of Emergency remains in place for 30 days as there is additional forecast hazardous weather this weekend.
 
“We have crews out and additional crews prepared to go out if need be,” said Tony Clark, WVDOH District 6 Engineer.
 
A Wind Advisory has been issued for most of the state by the National Weather Service. A High Wind Warning is forecasted for portions of the eastern mountains of West Virginia until 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 4, 2023. Wind gusts up to 55 mph are expected, per the National Weather Service.
 
Western Grant and Western Mineral counties are under an Ice Storm Warning from the National Weather Service until 11 p.m. Friday, March 3, 2023.
 
Check National Weather Service Watches, Warnings or Advisories for all areas of West Virginia here.
 
All 10 WVDOH districts will have normal 24-hour snow removal and ice control (SRIC) operations throughout the weekend clearing the roadways.​​

