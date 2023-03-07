Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Loan Ranger Capital for Wrongful Foreclosures in Texas
AUSTIN, TEXAS, USA, March 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Loan Ranger Capital, an Austin-based hard money lender, is accused of wrongfully foreclosing on millions of real estate properties in Texas without proper notice of intent to accelerate. This practice has caused significant financial and emotional distress to affected property owners, leading to legal action to be taken to stop it.
A class action lawsuit is being pursued against Loan Ranger Capital on behalf of those affected by the wrongful foreclosures. The affected individuals are encouraged to participate in the lawsuit to ensure justice is served.
By uniting in this class action lawsuit, Loan Ranger Capital will be held accountable for their wrongful foreclosures, setting a precedent against similar actions in the future. This is a call to stand up and protect the rights of homeowners and property owners against this type of injustice.
It is time to hold Loan Ranger Capital responsible for their actions and establish a precedent that protects property owners from wrongful foreclosures. The lawsuit will bring justice for those affected by Loan Ranger Capital's wrongful foreclosures.
In conclusion, if anyone knows someone who has been wrongfully foreclosed by Loan Ranger Capital, they can direct them to contact classactionforeclosuretexas@gmail.com. Together, we can ensure that justice is served and protect the rights of homeowners and property owners against this type of injustice.
Postal Address: 6001 W Parmer Ln Ste 370 Austin Texas 78727
Nancy Bivens
ClassActionFALC
classactionforeclosuretexas@gmail.com