Speakers and Events R Us Offers Customized Casino Night Entertainment

It takes a lot of specialized expertise and hard work to make an exciting and successful Casino Night look easy.

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN AREA, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Exciting special events, like fun Casino Nights, create positive experiences and terrific memories for employees, clients, and guests.

It takes a lot of experience and hard work to make a Casino Night look easy. And it’s a specialty of Speakers & Events-R-Us, LLC (SERU). The popular team of professional planners and organizers now offers customized Casino Night entertainment.

The hard-earned reputation, and 30-year success story that is the family-owned and run SERU, is deeply rooted in innovative and meticulous, detail-driven planning and organization, particularly when it comes to the excitement and fun of a Casino Night.

“The goal is always the best-planned, perfect event,” explains the enthusiastic Jessica Benedict, President of SERU. “We customize the Casino Night in many different ways, and creating the right atmosphere, making sure it is an exceptional experience, and doing everything takes for guests to enjoy the event is what it’s all about.”

For SERU-organized Casino Nights, it means all the special touches. From the food, the décor, the entertainment, the layout of Craps tables, Roulette tables, Blackjack and Texas Hold’em tables, to slot machines and the spinning Money Wheels.

Staffing the successful Casino Night event is important. “Just relying on volunteers or people casually good at Poker is a mistake,” cautions Joe VanWie, SERU Director of Operations. “The positive experience of a well-organized Casino Night should have professional dealers, who understand all the rules, know how to properly manage the games and, most of all, make sure that guests have fun and no issues.”

Speakers & Events-R-Us earn the trust and loyalty of Wisconsin, Illinois, and Midwest special event clients, with years of experience and attention to detail. “We make it as turnkey as possible,” Jessica Benedict says with passion. “We look after every detail, and we make it happen. After all, we want the Casino Night hosts to also relax and enjoy the party!”

For more information, please visit www.speakersandeventsrus.com/blog and https://www.speakersandeventsrus.com/about/

About Speakers & Events-R-Us, LLC:

Speakers & Events-R-Us, LLC (SERU) is a family-owned company of event management professionals. The entire SERU team is dedicated to creating the perfect event for you. We share a passion for creativity and perfection. Over the years, we've assisted with hundreds of events and are proud to have a long list of repeat customers who trust our conferences, parties, trade shows, meetings, and special celebrations to us, year after year. We serve clients nationally and internationally with our speakers and entertainers, but more locally with our casino nights, i.e. Wisconsin, Illinois, and the Midwest.

Contact Details:

jessica (at) speakersandeventsrus (dot) com

262-245-6598