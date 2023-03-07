Aircraft Flight Control Systems Market by increase in demand for aircraft due to continuous growth of air travel, 2030

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES , March 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aircraft flight control systems (FCS) are aerodynamic devices that combine automation and electromechanical skills. These systems consist of primary FCS and secondary FCS. These are used to provide safety to the aircraft during banking, pitching, and rolling and enhance the performance of aircraft. Primary FCS include elevators, rudder, and ailerons, whereas, secondary FCS include trim systems, spoilers, wing flaps, and leading-edge devices.

The global aircraft flight control systems market is driven by increase in demand for aircraft due to continuous growth of air travel, rise in use of aircraft in military applications, and surge in technological advancements. However, higher cost of manufacturing and integration of FCS on aircraft restrain the market growth. In addition, limited lifespan of FCS is another factor that limits the growth of the market. Furthermore, continuous R&D activities to reduce the weight of FCS and increase in demand for lightweight FCS are expected to boost the market growth.

The global aircraft FCS market is segmented on the basis of type, application, technology, and region. Types covered in this study include wide body aircraft, narrow body aircraft, and regional jets. On the basis of application, the market is categorized into business aviation, commercial aviation, military aviation, and others. Based on technology, it is classified into fly-by-wire FCS, mechanical FCS, and hydro-mechanical FCS. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Some of the dominant players operating in the global aircraft flight control systems market include BAE Systems, Inc., Honeywell International, Inc., MOOG, Inc., Rockwell Collins, Inc., Safran Electronics & Defense, UTC Aerospace Systems, Parker Hannifin India Pvt. Ltd., Nabtesco Corporation, Liebherr-Aerospace Lindenberg GmbH, and Weststar Aviation Services.

