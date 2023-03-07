Psoriasis Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Psoriasis Global Market Report 2023 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 7, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “Psoriasis Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the psoriasis global market. As per TBRC’s psoriasis market forecast, the global psoriasis market size is expected to grow to $34.50 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 10.9%.

The rise in the prevalence of psoriasis patients is driving the Psoriasis global market. North America is expected to hold the largest psoriasis market share. Major players in the psoriasis market include AbbVie Inc., Pfizer Inc., Novartis, Eli Lilly and Company, Celgene Corporation, Johnson & Johnson, Amgen Inc.

Trending Psoriasis Market Trend

Combination therapy is an emerging trend in the psoriasis global market. Combination therapy is an f treatment that combines two different psoriasis treatments at the same time. When two drugs with different mechanisms of action are combined (combination therapy), the effect is greater than that obtained by monotherapy (treatment with a single drug). Studies suggest that combination therapy eases psoriasis symptoms more effectively than a single therapy and has lesser side effects. An example of combination therapy for the treatment of active psoriatic arthritis (PsA) is taltz (ixekizumab) with methotrexate developed by Eli Lilly and Company.

Psoriasis Market Segments

By Drug class: Interleukin Inhibitors, Corticosteroids, Anti-Inflammatory, Tumor Necrosis Factor Inhibitor

By Distribution Channel: Hospitals, Retail Pharmacies, E-Commerce

By Drug Types: Small molecules, Biologics

By Route Of Administration: Oral, Tropical, Injectable

By Disease Indication: Plaque Psoriasis, Nail Psoriasis, Guttate Psoriasis, Pustular Psoriasis, Erythrodermic Psoriasis

By Geography: The psoriasis global market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Psoriasis refers to a skin condition that typically affects the knees, elbows, trunk, and scalp and results with a rash with itchy, scaly spots. The primary contributing factor may be an immune system issue wherein infection-fighting cells unintentionally kill healthy skin cells.

Psoriasis Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, Opportunities, Strategies And So Much More.

The Psoriasis Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on psoriasis market size, drivers and trends, psoriasis global market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and psoriasis market growth across geographies. The psoriasis market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

