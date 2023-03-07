Effective national and regional cooperation to prosecute corruption in Solomon Islands

Honiara, Solomon Islands, March 6 – Inter-institutional cooperation in Solomon Islands is being accelerated to fight against corruption as practitioners from public sector organizations discussed the critical issues focusing on the successful prosecution of corruption.

Led by the UN Development Programme with support from the Governments of Japan, Solomon Islands and the United Kingdom, the workshop provided a practical lens into the prosecution approaches adopted by the relevant integrity institutions. It also focused on strengthening the complementary role of institutions towards shared anti-corruption objectives. The workshop also provided an opportunity for regional exchanges of experiences with prosecution practitioners from Vanuatu and Fiji.

Ms Rachel Olutimayin, Director of Public Prosecutions at the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions said that holding public officials accountable to the rule of law through prosecution is a vital instrument to give the law meaning in practice. “The challenges of prosecuting corruption effectively are well-known and widely discussed, which we in Solomon Islands share. Nevertheless, it is the responsibility of prosecutors, where possible, to endeavour to bring about successful prosecution of corruption when evidence allows.”

Echoing the same sentiment, Mr John Kouni Solomon Islands Independent Commission against Corruption (SIICAC) Director General, noted that “Pursuing successful prosecution of corruption requires close inter-institutional cooperation among relevant national authorities and institutions.” He also added that the exchange of regional and international practices is “very beneficial for us as anti-corruption practitioners and hence workshops like this are of critical importance. SIICAC remains committed to further working with UNDP on advancing this agenda in the country.”

The workshop was informed by a practical guide on prosecution for practitioners developed by UNDP based on insights and contributions from experts and institutions in the region.

All Pacific Island Countries have adopted the United Nations Convention Against Corruption (UNCAC) and are committed to the implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. There are 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of which SDG 16 is relevant to efforts to combat corruption.

In the Pacific, several Pacific regional frameworks, including the Framework for Pacific Regionalism, and the Teieniwa Vision – Pacific Unity Against Corruption, outline the importance of anti-corruption and peace and security measures across the Pacific region.

UNDP Deputy Resident Representative/ Country Manager for Solomon Islands, Mr Berdi Berdiyev said, “UNDP remains the key partner to the Solomon Islands authorities in their policy and institutional efforts to combat corruption, including through capacity-building, fostering regional cooperation and knowledge exchange towards advancement against the international, regional and national anti-corruption commitments.”

The workshop was supported by the Government of the United Kingdom through the Pacific Anti-Corruption Project, and the Governments of Japan and Solomon Islands through the Transparency and Accountability for the People of Solomon Islands – the Project for Strengthening the Capacities to Combat Corruption (TAPSCCC), both implemented by UNDP.

For more information or media inquiries please contact:

Anastasiia Tiurmenko, Communications Specialist, UNDP Solomon Islands Office | anastasiia.tiurmenko@undp.org | +677 27 446/ +677 747 21 29

Tomoko Kashiwazaki, Communications and Advocacy, UNDP Pacific Office in Fiji | tomoko.kashiwazaki@undp.org | +679 331 2500