JUSTICE TALASASA SWORN-IN AS HIGH COURT JUDGE

Justice Ronald Bei Talasasa was sworn-in by the Acting Governor General, Sir Albert Palmer at the Government House today.

Justice Talasasa took his Oath of Allegiance and Judicial Oath to formalise his recent appointment as a new Puisne Judge of the High Court of Solomon Islands.

Justice Talasasa graduated with a Bachelor of Law (LLB) from the University of Papua New Guinea (PNG), Waigani Campus, where he studied from 1985-1988.

In 1989 between March and November, he attended the Legal Training Institute in Port Moresby and was awarded with a certificate of admission. In 21 November 1989, he was admitted to the National Court of Papua New Guinea.

Sir Albert congratulates Justice Talasasa after his swearing-in ceremony

He was appointed as a crown prosecutor in the office of the Public Prosecution, PNG from February to November 1990.

In February 1991 he returned to Solomon Islands and was appointed Senior Legal Officer/Crown Prosecutor in the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions in February 1991.

From July 2006 to 5 June 2019, Justice Talasasa was the Director of Public Prosecutions, Honiara, Solomon Islands.

Justice Ronald Bei Talasasa takes his Oath before the Acting Governor General Sir Albert Palmer at Government House

From 7 June 2019 to 6 June 2022 and extended until 31 October 2022, he held the position of the Director of Prosecutions in Nauru.

In a recent statement, Sir Albert said Justice Talasasa comes with a wealth of experience, knowledge, understanding and maturity from a long and outstanding career in the legal sector to the Bench of the High Court and the High Court looks forward to his invaluable contribution and service in strengthening the work of the courts at these challenging times to deliver quality justice to the people of Solomon Islands.

Justice Talasasa hails from Munda, Western Province.

GCU Press