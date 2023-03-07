REFRESHER WORKSHOP FOR CONSTITUENCY OFFICERS SET TO COMMENCE TOMORROW

A two-day refresher workshop for all constituency officers of the Ministry of Rural Development (MRD) is set to commence tomorrow (Wednesday 8th) until Thursday 9th March 2023 at the Mendana Hotel in Honiara.

MRD is organising the constituency development refresher workshop for its constituency officers from the 50 constituencies.

“This refresher workshop is part of MRD – Rural Development Division Annual Work Plan (MRD-RDD AWP) for 2023 to inform and update constituency officers on MRD 2023 priorities, key reforms and compliance with the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) programme to strengthen and improve service delivery at the respected 50 constituencies,” Director of RDD Milfred Delemani said.

He said that with the allocation of the CDF budget increasing each year, the need for this workshop is really important to ensure CDF resources are targeted to improve rural livelihood and socio-economic development.

“More importantly, this workshop will contribute to updating and redirecting constituency officers on necessary information based on the CDF program and processes,” Mr Delemani explained.

At the same time Mr Delemani encourages constituency officers to attend as knowledge that would be learned from this important workshop will help officers towards the smooth delivery of services and implementation of their constituency development programs in their respective constituencies.

The workshop will involve presentations from MRD departments and discussions on a way forward towards improving social and economic development in our rural areas.

MRD Communication & Public Relations Team will bring more updates on the program with important announcements from the ministry to constituencies through its radio program via SIBC at 6:15pm this evening, so do listen out.

– MRD Press