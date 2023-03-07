Aircraft Simulation Market Platform Military Aircraft Simulator, By Solution, Key Companies by 2030

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES , March 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global aircraft simulation market is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years, owing to increase in demand for virtual flight environment for both commercial and military purposes. An aircraft simulator is a device that recreates an artificial environment for the aircraft in which it flies. It helps in the training of the pilot by providing them a real-time scenario. The aircraft simulator can also be used to control handling characteristics, research aircraft characteristics, and development & design of an aircraft. The main purpose of an aircraft simulator is to maintain and test proficiency in handling the operations of an airplane.

An aircraft simulator comprises control devices, multiple displays, a computer system that process record flight data and control inputs, and an audio system for communication. It is a low-cost training solution created for the trainee pilots to learn without any risks.

Top impacting factors: market scenario analysis, trends, drivers, and impact analysis

Increase in demand for new commercial and military pilots, adoption of virtual flight training to ensure aviation safety, and the need for cost-cutting of pilot training are some of the key factors that drive the market growth. However, high cost involved in the manufacturing of aircraft simulator and complexities in acquiring license are expected to restrain the growth of the aircraft simulator market. On the contrary, increase in government spending and rise in security concerns particularly in the military sector are anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities for the aircraft simulation market in the near future.

Increase in demand for commercial pilots

As aircraft simulators are used to train the pilots by creating the virtual environment, increase in demand for new pilots is expected to drive the demand for aircraft simulators globally. For instance, demand for new pilots is expected to rise dramatically over the next two decades as a result of new aircraft entering the global fleet. According to Boeing, 790,000 new pilots are likely to be required by 2037 to meet growing passenger fleet. Similarly, in 2018, Airbus estimated a worldwide demand of pilots to reach 450,000 by 2035. Hence, this rise in demand of pilots coupled with the requirement of their training is expected to drive the growth of the aircraft simulators market.

Adoption of virtual flight training

Increase in adoption of technology of virtual training and simulation in civil and commercial aviation to ensure aviation safety in flight handling and situations such as awareness and skill competency fuel the growth of the aircraft simulation market. Similarly, R&D efforts directed toward virtual reality and advancements in artificial intelligence technology have resulted in highly naturalistic flight simulators. Thus, offering navigation and motion control mechanism in aviation industry is expected to drive the growth of the market.

