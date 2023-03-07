Global Organic Oilseed Farming Market Is Projected To Grow At A 19% Rate Through The Forecast Period

Organic Oilseed Farming Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 7, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “Organic Oilseed Farming Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the organic oilseed farming market. As per TBRC’s organic oilseed farming market forecast, the global organic oilseed farming market size is expected to grow to $10.4 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 19.0%.

Growing demand for organic oil extracted from organic oilseeds and their products is driving the organic oilseeds farming market. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest organic oilseed farming market share. Major players in the organic oilseed farming market include Archer Daniels Midland, Cargill, Bungee, Bayer, Limagrain, Monsanto, Cootamundra Oilseeds, Burrus Seed.

Trending Organic Oilseed Farming Market Trend

The mechanical weed management method is gaining traction in the organic oilseed farming market. The most common problem associated with organic oilseeds is the growth of weeds that destroy the crop. Vytautas Magnus University Agriculture Academy conducted a field experiment and has inferred that thermal and mechanical weed control alongside bio-preparations in droughty years significantly reduced the number of weed seedlings in the growing seasons, namely autumn and spring.

Organic Oilseed Farming Market Segments

• By Type: Soybeans, Sesame, Rapeseed, Groundnuts, Sunflower Seed, Other Types

• By Application: Household Consumption, Food-Service, Bio-Fuels, Other Applications

• By Farming Type: Pure Organic Farming, Integrated Organic

• By Method: Crop Diversity, Soil Management, Weed Management, Controlling

• By Geography: The global organic oilseed farming market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Organic oilseed farming is defined as growing organic oilseeds in full compliance with organic farming standards, ensuring that their natural quality remains intact.

