Global Light Emitting Diode Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

The Business Research Company’s “Light Emitting Diode Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the light emitting diode market. As per TBRC’s light emitting diode market forecast, the global light emitting diode (LED) market size is expected to grow to $110.73 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 9.1%.

The increased government focus on saving energy contributed to the growth of the light emitting diode (LED) market. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest light emitting diode market share. Major players in the light emitting diode market include OSRAM Licht AG, Cree Inc., Phillips Lighting Holding, Lumiled holding B.V, Cooper Industries, Virtual Extension.

Trending Light Emitting Diode Market Trend

Production of LEDs specifically for horticulture is an emerging trend in the light emitting diode (LED) market. Light plays an important role in promoting the plant’s growth and LEDs have the capability to control the spectrum of the light provided to the plants irrespective of the season. The LED lights used in horticulture not only promotes growth of the fruits and plants but also enhances flavor, color and yields in a shorter time. For instance, in March 2022, Acuity Brands, a US-based lighting and building management firm, launched Verjure brand, a new LED horticulture lighting solution that promotes more consistent and sustainable crop production. The Verjure Pro Series LED has a unique rotational outer module feature that allows for good lighting uniformity on the canopy, and detachable lenses are simple to clean, allowing for full light output to be maintained.

Light Emitting Diode Market Segments

• By Product Type: LED Lamps, LED fixtures

• By Technology: Basic LED, High Brightness LED, OLED, Polymer, Ultra violet LED

• By End-user: Residential, Commercial, Industrial

• By Geography: The global light emitting diode market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

A light emitting diode (LED) is a semiconductor device that emits light as an electrical current pass through it. LEDs are very small, consume less electric power, and can emit lights of different colours based on the semiconductor used in it. It is widely used in the backlighting of TV, mobile phones, automotive lighting, and display boards.

