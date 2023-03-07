Analgesics Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Analgesics Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Analgesics Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the analgesics market. As per TBRC’s analgesics market forecast, the global analgesics market size is expected to grow to $127.80 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 2.6%.

The growth in the analgesics market is due to a significant rise in the prevalence of chronic diseases. North America region is expected to hold the largest analgesics market share. Major players in the analgesics market include Bayer Healthcare, Pfizer, Sanofi, Johnson & Johnson, Novartis AG, GlaxoSmithKline PLC.

Trending Analgesics Market Trend

Companies in the analgesics market are increasingly focusing on acquisition as a strategy for growth. Leading analgesic drug manufacturers are acquiring smaller companies to gain a competitive advantage and strengthen their market position. These acquisitions are helping companies to expand geographically and gain specialized expertise in the research and development of new products.

Analgesics Market Segments

•By Type: Non-opioids, Opioids

•By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Drug Stores

•By Route of Administration: Oral, Intravenous, Rectal, Transdermal, Topical

•By Drug Type: Prescription Analgesics, OTC Analgesics

•By Application: Internal Analgesics, External Analgesics

•By Geography: The global analgesics market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Analgesics are the pain killers that are used to treat mild or severe pain, including musculoskeletal pain, surgical, trauma pain, cancer pain, or another type of pain. Examples of analgesics include codeine, hydrocodone, oxycodone, and methadone.

