Over $809 million worth of bonds expires in March

VIETNAM, March 7 - HÀ NỘI — Nearly VNĐ227.6 trillion (US$9.6 billion) worth of corporate bonds is going to expire this year, of which about VNĐ19 trillion matured or was repurchased before maturity in the first two months of the year, according to data compiled by the Hà Nội Stock Exchange (HNX).

Thereby, corporate bonds worth VNĐ208.6 billion are set to mature in the last ten months of the year.

If there is no significant bond redemption, September will suffer the worst maturity pressure with the largest value of over VNĐ33.2 trillion, followed by December with VNĐ28.3 trillion worth of bonds expiring.

In March, the total value of matured bonds is VNĐ19.2 trillion.

Two batches of Masan Group’s bonds are going to be due this month, one with issue value of VNĐ3 trillion will expire on March 9 while the other with an issue value of VNĐ2 trillion will mature on March 30.

According to the separate financial statement of Masan Group, it has VNĐ14.9 trillion worth of bonds expiring this year.

Others having large bonds expiring this month are Novaland, CII, and Trung Nam.

Novaland Group has three lots of bonds, worth more than VNĐ2 trillion, while CII has one lot worth VNĐ2 trillion. Trung Nam JSC and Trung Nam Construction Investment JSC totally have VNĐ1.3 trillion worth of bonds maturing in March. — VNS