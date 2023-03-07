CRBU LAWSUIT ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky Notifies Caribou Biosciences, Inc. Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - March 6, 2023) - Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in Caribou Biosciences, Inc. ("Caribou" or the "Company") CRBU of a class action securities lawsuit.

The lawsuit on behalf of Caribou investors has been commenced in the the United States District Court for the Northern District of California. This lawsuit is on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired: (a) Caribou common stock pursuant and/or traceable to documents issued in connection with the Company's initial public offering conducted on or about July 23, 2021; and/or (b) Caribou securities between July 23, 2021, and December 9, 2022. Follow the link below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/caribou-biosciences-class-action-submission-form?prid=37070&wire=5

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that defendants made false statements and/or concealed that: (i) the treatment effect of the Company's product candidate, CB-010, was not as durable as defendants had led investors to believe; (ii) accordingly, CB-010's clinical and commercial prospects were overstated; and (iii) as a result, documents issued in connection with Caribou's initial public offer and defendants' public statements throughout the class period were materially false and/or misleading and failed to state information required to be stated therein.

WHAT THIS MEANS TO SHAREHOLDERS: If you suffered a loss in Caribou during the relevant timeframe, you have until April 11, 2023 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you are a class member, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket costs or fees. Discuss your rights with our legal team without cost or obligation.

PROTECT YOUR FINANCIAL INTERESTS: Complete this brief submission form https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/caribou-biosciences-class-action-submission-form?prid=37070&wire=5 or call 212-363-7500 to discuss the case.

WHY LEVI & KORSINSKY: Over the past 20 years, the team at Levi & Korsinsky has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. Our firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

