PRESS RELEASE: Signing Ceremony of the Grant Contract for The Project for Improvement of Facilities of Savaii Centre of the University of South Pacific under Japan’s Grant Assistance for Grass-roots Human Security Projects (GGP)

A signing ceremony was held today (7 March) at the University of the South Pacific – Samoa Campus, to formalize a new Grant Assistance for Japan’s Grass-Roots Human Security Projects (GGP).

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan to Samoa, H.E. Mr. SENTA Keisuke signed over the grant to the recipient’s representatives of the University of the South Pacific – Samoa Campus.

The Minister of Education, Sports and Culture, Hon. Seuula Ioane Tuaau was also present in the signing ceremony to witness this very important occasion for the University.

The University of the South Pacific – Samoa Campus received a grant of up to USD 185,862 (approximately SAT 493,000) for the renovation of existing centre building and toilet block of the USP Savaii Centre which also includes repair of roofing, ceiling, walling, flooring, door, electricity and plumbing systems. The funding assistance will also go towards to constructing a new ramp, walkway between the centre and outside of toilet block and installing a security fence around the property in order to provide a safe and proper educational environment, and to improve the quality of higher education services for USP Savaii centre students.

The Government of Japan continues to support and assist small-scale projects directly benefitting at the grass-roots level as well as contributing to the socio-economic development of the Independent State of Samoa through its GGP.

