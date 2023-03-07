LAMAR LED Re-imagines Linear Lighting With a Universal, Field-adjustable System to Fit All Applications

LAMAR LED'S newest product release, the industry-leading and fully adaptable Linear Lighting System (LLS), is architectural-grade, contractor-friendly and will simplify and expedite field installation

LAMAR LED is proud to announce their newest product release, the Linear Lighting System (LLS), a universal system for all linear applications. Customers can create the design they want without limits for Cove, Perimeter, Recessed, Surface or Suspended applications, with multi-color tuning, and a variety of exciting field-adjustable capabilities.

This system's flexibility in the field is made possible through continuous illuminated expansion modules that telescope to fit custom lengths down to 1 inch and require no field cutting of aluminum. And with options for standard 90-degree, custom fixed angles, or adjustable corners up to 330 degrees, installers can adapt fixtures on-site to create squares, rectangles, and custom shapes. Inside and outside corners are also fully-lit for uniform continuous light.

"The LLS takes our company's focus on architectural-grade customization to the next level," said Daniel Lax, CEO. "This universal system sets the standard for performance and value in an industry that has yearned for high-quality solutions."

Installation is extremely easy for contractors with continuous runs, plug-and-play wiring and precision fabricated steel housings that are suitable for insulated ceiling installation.

The LLS features a frosted acrylic diffuser offering high light transmission of over 85% – available as either regress or snap-on flush mount, delivering up to 750 lumens per foot. There is uniform illumination throughout the entire system for consistent light levels and zero dark spots.

Ultimately, LAMAR LED'S Linear Lighting System provides a lower cost solution with superior performance and aesthetic appeal that is easier and faster to install. It is proudly manufactured in the USA.

LAMAR LED

A leading US manufacturer of commercial and architectural lighting built upon our legacy; bringing a unique approach that combines innovation with value to our satisfied customers.

We are a dedicated team of designers, engineers and lighting specialists that combine more than 100 years of experience. We bring our hands-on knowledge and experience, along with leading edge technologies to deliver solutions that work from the start. We can design and deliver a customized product that tailors any kind of lighting to fit your needs, whether in a commercial application or a residential setting.

