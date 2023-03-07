Les Vides Anges Spring Collection 2023: Experience an Alternative Perfume

What is niche perfume? The recent Les Vides Anges Perfumes' spring 2023 collection helps define the meaning.

MONTREAL, March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Les Vides Anges Perfumes, a niche perfume house renowned for its bold fragrances, has just launched its spring 2023 collection. The limited-run extrait de parfum Pop and the addition to the permanent collection, Eau de Surréel, will captivate fragrance aficionados with their distinct scents.

"I have a tough time defining niche," says Les Vides Anges Perfumes' creative director and nose, Aldo Parise. "I consider it an alternative perfume. A break from the repetitive designer perfumes."

Pop is an effervescent take on a bergamot/sandalwood classic with a heavy dose of mandarine aldehyde that keeps the fragrance true to its name. On the other hand, Eau de Surréel is a reformulation of an existing skin perfume using a special extract of the Elemi plant and a blend of velvety musks.

Parise, or August as he's known in artistic circles, founded Les Vides Anges and La Maison LVA in 2015 after working for years making commercial fragrances. "Bored" of making the same type of perfume over and over again, he struggled, "every time we suggested a new, stand-out aroma ingredient or tried to give a scent a modern edge, the clients shut us down. After a while, I had a notebook full of formulas no one knew what to do with. I needed to find an outlet for my overactive imagination."

So what is niche perfume? "It's about how the perfumes are formulated and the choice of ingredients. If I had to put my finger on it, I'd say it's mostly about the nose (perfumer) behind the perfume," says Parise. "They are always present. You can see their style and signature on each bottle."

The launch of this spring collection marks another milestone in Les Vides Anges's journey as one of the most innovative perfume houses in the world. With these two new additions, their range of fragrances offers something for everyone — from bold scents to subtle floral notes — all crafted with utmost attention to detail and quality ingredients.

