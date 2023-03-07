At Home Launches New Traditional Private Brand Providence

Sophisticated yet Approachable Décor and Furniture for All

At Home, The Home and Holiday Superstore, announced today the launch of its new private brand Providence. Providence brings a refined, classic look for any home at any budget — from tabletop and entertaining, home décor and pillows, to furniture indoors and out.

"Our new, exclusive Providence brand is full of beautiful details and quality construction," said Chad Stauffer, President and Chief Merchandising & Product Officer for At Home. "We kept the brand refined and sophisticated without being serious. After the overwhelming success of our first private label brand, Honeybloom, we are expanding our private label assortment to customers looking for traditional decor pieces. At Home is committed to creating designer looks for less and making them accessible to our customer at every price point. We know our customer is going to love bringing Providence's sophisticated elements into their spaces."

At Home's Providence line is for those homes where stories and family are everything and where no one takes themselves too seriously. A home filled with Sunday family get-togethers and cupcake garden parties. It's a home of beautiful details and memories with the people who matter most.

Providence, exclusively At Home, is now available online and in stores.

About At Home:

At Home, The Home and Holiday Superstore, offers up to 45,000 on-trend home products to fit every room, style, budget or season. From furniture, mirrors, rugs, art and housewares, to tabletop, patio and seasonal décor, At Home offers décor for all, and always for less. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, At Home currently operates 261 stores in 40 states. For more information, please visit us online at athome.com.

