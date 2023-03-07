Media Advisory - Prime Minister's itinerary for Tuesday, March 7, 2023

Kingston, Ontario





10:15 a.m. The Prime Minister will attend the welcoming ceremony with military honours for the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen. The Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, Chrystia Freeland, the Minister of National Defence, Anita Anand, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mélanie Joly, will also be in attendance.







Open coverage

10:40 a.m. The Prime Minister will participate in a bilateral meeting with the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen. The Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, Chrystia Freeland, the Minister of National Defence, Anita Anand, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mélanie Joly, will also be in attendance.









Pooled photo opportunity at the beginning of the meeting







12:30 p.m. The Prime Minister and the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, will hold a joint media availability.









Open coverage

1:00 p.m. The Prime Minister and the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, will meet with members of the Canadian Armed Forces. The Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, Chrystia Freeland, the Minister of National Defence, Anita Anand, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mélanie Joly, will also be in attendance.









1:30 p.m. The Prime Minister and the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, will visit an innovative technology company.









Pooled photo opportunity at the beginning of the visit







National Capital Region, Canada







6:15 p.m. The Prime Minister will attend the welcoming ceremony for the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen.









Open coverage

6:30 p.m. The Prime Minister will deliver remarks and the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, will address the Canadian parliament.









Open coverage

8:30 p.m. The Prime Minister and the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, will attend a reception. The Prime Minister will deliver remarks.









Open coverage

