Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,258 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 376,501 in the last 365 days.

Media Advisory - Prime Minister's itinerary for Tuesday, March 7, 2023

Kingston, Ontario


10:15 a.m.

The Prime Minister will attend the welcoming ceremony with military honours for the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen. The Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, Chrystia Freeland, the Minister of National Defence, Anita Anand, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mélanie Joly, will also be in attendance.


Notes for media:

  • Open coverage
  • Media are asked to arrive no later than 9:30 a.m.
  • Media interested in participating can contact media@pmo-cpm.gc.ca for details.




10:40 a.m.

The Prime Minister will participate in a bilateral meeting with the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen. The Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, Chrystia Freeland, the Minister of National Defence, Anita Anand, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mélanie Joly, will also be in attendance.



Note for media:

  • Pooled photo opportunity at the beginning of the meeting


12:30 p.m.

The Prime Minister and the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, will hold a joint media availability.



Notes for media:

  • Open coverage
  • Media are asked to arrive no later than 9:30 a.m.
  • Media interested in participating can contact media@pmo-cpm.gc.ca for details.




1:00 p.m.

The Prime Minister and the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, will meet with members of the Canadian Armed Forces. The Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, Chrystia Freeland, the Minister of National Defence, Anita Anand, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mélanie Joly, will also be in attendance.



Note for media:



1:30 p.m.

The Prime Minister and the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, will visit an innovative technology company.



Note for media:

  • Pooled photo opportunity at the beginning of the visit


National Capital Region, Canada

6:15 p.m.  

The Prime Minister will attend the welcoming ceremony for the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen.



Notes for media:

  • Open coverage
  • Media wishing to cover the event must be accredited with the Canadian Parliamentary Press Gallery.



6:30 p.m. 

The Prime Minister will deliver remarks and the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, will address the Canadian parliament.



Notes for media: 

  • Open coverage
  • Media wishing to cover the event must be accredited with the Canadian Parliamentary Press Gallery.



8:30 p.m.   

The Prime Minister and the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, will attend a reception. The Prime Minister will deliver remarks.



Notes for media:

  • Open coverage
  • Media are asked to arrive no later than 7:45 p.m.
  • Media interested in participating can contact media@pmo-cpm.gc.ca for details.


You just read:

Media Advisory - Prime Minister's itinerary for Tuesday, March 7, 2023

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more