Greenberg Traurig Elevates 10 Florida Attorneys to Shareholder 3 to Of Counsel

Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, P.A. elevated 10 Florida attorneys to shareholder and three attorneys to of counsel in its Fort Lauderdale, Miami, and Orlando offices.

The new shareholders are: Zachary O. Bazara, Brian A. Dombrowski, Michael C. Fernicola, Jessica Johnson Fishfeld, Robert S. Galbo, Forrest A. Ragsdale, Arnaldo C. Rego, Jr., Zachary P. Rosenthal, Akiesha Gilcrist Sainvil, and Alexander Zachariah. The new of counsels are: Ashton M. Bligh, Christian Brito, and Niyala A. Harrison.

Firmwide, Greenberg Traurig elevated 49 attorneys to shareholder and 31 to of counsel and local partner.

The firm also reported more than $2.17 billion in revenue for FY 2022, an 8.6% increase over the previous year and the ninth consecutive year of record revenue.

"The elevation of these attorneys is a testament to their exceptional legal skills, hard work, and commitment to providing value and excellence in client service," Senior Chairman Matthew B. Gorson said. "They represent the future of Greenberg Traurig, and we look forward to their continued growth as leaders at the firm and within their respective communities."



Zachary O. Bazara is a member of the Real Estate practice in Fort Lauderdale. He represents buyers, sellers, lenders, borrowers, developers, builders, landlords, and tenants in virtually all phases of the acquisition, disposition, and financing process.

Ashton M. Bligh is a member of the Public Finance & Infrastructure practice in Orlando. She focuses her practice on representing issuers, underwriters, trustees, and mutual fund companies, among others, in connection with publicly and privately offered financings, both new money and workout transactions.

Christian Brito is a member of the Insurance practice in Fort Lauderdale. He advises insurance industry clients on regulatory, transactional, corporate, operational, and government relations matters.

Brian A. Dombrowski is a member of the Land Use practice in Miami. A former assistant city attorney with the City of Miami, he represents clients ranging from small businesses and developers to large corporations in local land use and development matters.

Michael C. Fernicola is a member of the Corporate practice in Fort Lauderdale. He represents public and private companies, private equity, and other investment funds in corporate transactions, including mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, and joint ventures. His experience spans a wide range of industries, from health care and software/technology to manufacturing and consumer products.

Jessica Johnson Fishfeld is a member of the Litigation practice in Miami. She represents clients in complex, high-stakes business disputes involving breaches of contract, fraud, and deceptive and unfair trade practices, as well as disputes concerning intellectual property and proprietary information, among other issues.

Robert S. Galbo is a member of the Litigation practice in Miami. He focuses his practice on complex commercial, class action, products liability, and real estate litigation in federal and state court.

Niyala A. Harrison is a member of the Public Finance & Infrastructure practice in Miami. She represents cities, counties, school districts, governmental entities, and underwriters in financing essential public infrastructure projects.

Forrest A. Ragsdale is a member of the Real Estate practice in Orlando. He represents clients in the acquisition, disposition, management, leasing, financing, and development of commercial real estate, with an emphasis on hotel, resort and mixed-used projects and other hospitality matters.

Arnaldo C. Rego, Jr., is a member of the Corporate and Latin America practices in Miami. His practice primarily focuses on international cross-border M&A, capital markets and private equity transactions, advising international clients in connection with acquisitions and transactions in the U.S. and abroad.

Zachary P. Rosenthal is a member of the Real Estate practice in Miami. He practices in the areas of commercial real estate, hospitality, and corporate transactions, focusing on structuring and negotiating complex real estate and corporate joint ventures and investments.

Akiesha Gilcrist Sainvil is a member of the Litigation practice in Miami. She focuses her practice on defending medical device, pharmaceutical, and consumer products manufacturers in high-stakes complex products liability and mass torts litigation.

Alexander Zachariah is a member of the Corporate practice in Fort Lauderdale. A transactional attorney with a CPA license, he is experienced in mergers and acquisitions, buyouts, recapitalizations, and private equity and venture capital transactions.

