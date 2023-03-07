Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Fox, Norfolk Southern, Charles River, and CCSI and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, March 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Fox Corporation (NASDAQ: FOX, FOXA), Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC), Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE: CRL), and Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCSI). Our investigations concern whether these companies have violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.



Fox Corporation (NASDAQ: FOX, FOXA)

In November and December of 2020, Fox News broadcasted reports stating that the U.S. election was rigged. Fox News specifically called out Smartmatic and Dominion Voting Systems, voting technology and software companies, for their alleged involvement in rigging the election. Both companies have sued Fox for defamation and other claims based on defendants' actions. The judges in both cases have upheld the lawsuits by overruling defendants' motions to dismiss, finding that Smartmatic and Dominion sufficiently pleaded facts to support their claims of defamation.

In ruling in favor of Dominion, Delaware Superior Court Judge Eric M. Davis found Dominion had shown that the Murdochs, Fox's most senior executives, may have been on notice that the conspiracy theory that rigged voting machines tilted the vote was false but let Fox News broadcast it anyway. Dominion cited in its suit a report that Rupert Murdoch spoke with Trump a few days after the election “and informed him that he had lost,” the judge noted.

“These allegations support a reasonable inference that Rupert and Lachlan Murdoch either knew Dominion had not manipulated the election or at least recklessly disregarded the truth when they allegedly caused Fox News to propagate its claims about Dominion,” said Davis.

These lawsuits, which seek billions of dollars, punitive damages and other relief, can deplete Fox's assets, harm Fox's reputation, and prove detrimental to Fox shareholders.

Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC)

On February 3, 2023, a Norfolk Southern train derailed around East Palestine, Ohio, near the border with Pennsylvania, leaking toxins such as vinyl chloride, butyl acrylate, benzene residue, and other combustible liquids. Norfolk Southern faces numerous lawsuits and investigations from regulators and individuals.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE: CRL)

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Charles River disclosed on February 22, 2023, that it had received a DOJ subpoena regarding an investigation of its allegedly illegal transport of primates for research purposes. The Company admitted it would voluntarily stop importing primates from Cambodia. The Company also warned that the investigations and its suspension of imports would negatively impact its business.

On this news, shares of Charles River fell by as much as 15% in intraday trading on the same day.

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCSI)

On February 22, 2023, CCSI disclosed in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that “[d]uring the preparation of its annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, the Company identified unintentional errors primarily relating to (i) to a legacy accounting practice, inherited from the spin transaction in its SoHo business that grossed up revenue by $1.9 million and $5.3 million for the three and nine month periods ended September 30, 2022, respectively, with a corresponding offset to bad debt expense and (ii) the timing of revenue recognition of $2.2 million and $2.5 million for the three and nine month periods ended September 30, 2022, respectively, which after review, the Company has concluded should be reclassified as deferred revenue.” Accordingly, the Company’s Audit Committee “determined that the unaudited financial statements for the three and nine month periods ended September 30, 2022 (the ‘Prior Financial Statements’) should no longer be relied upon and that a restatement of the Prior Financial Statements included in the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended September 30, 2022 (the ‘Q3 2022 10-Q’) is required.”

On this news, CCSI’s stock price fell $12.58 per share, or 21.14%, to close at $46.92 per share on February 23, 2023.

