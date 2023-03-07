Quickpay Funding LLC appoints Jessica Flores as Vice President of Sales and Marketing
I’m super excited about the opportunity at Quickpay Funding and excited to work with such a hardworking and committed group of people.”LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Quickpay Funding LLC, a leading provider of factoring services, has appointed Jessica Flores as the company’s Vice President of Sales and Marketing. Effective immediately, Jessica will be directing all aspects of Quickpay Funding’s sales and marketing efforts, including development and implementation of strategies to attract new clients, managing existing accounts and strategic partnerships. She will also direct the company’s branding, new products, and services.
With the addition of Jessica Flores, Quickpay Funding looks to further improve operational efficiency, launch a brand new digital and social media strategy, and provide the best client service experience in the industry, while continuing to be one of the fastest growing factoring companies in the country.
Jessica has over 20 years of professional experience in related positions and at previous factoring companies helping build freight factoring divisions from the ground up. “I’m super excited about the opportunity at Quickpay Funding and excited to work with such a hardworking and committed group of people. Quickpay’s leadership is also very innovative and forward thinking and I’m excited about implementing ideas and strategies that I’ve developed over the course of my career to continue to add value and recognition to the Quickpay brand. I am excited to contribute my knowledge to the relaunching of Quickpay as a leading B-to-B Commercial Finance Fintech. Stay tuned as we announce other products and features to better help and support our clients.”
“Jessica is one of the most dynamic, energetic, hardworking, and knowledgeable sales and marketing professionals that I have had the pleasure of working with,” said Juan Estrada, President and CEO. “Her years in the industry give Jessica a heads up over the competition. I personally believe that Jessica is the best Sales & Marketing Professional in the Transportation Factoring Industry, and we are very fortunate to have her with us. She has performed all functions related to origination, underwriting, marketing, and selling of our products. I am very confident that Jessica will be very successful in her new role as she leads the way for our company. As we continue our efforts to provide the best client experience in our industry, we are investing in new technologies, forging new strategic partnerships, and hiring the best people in the industry such as Jessica. We are very happy and excited to welcome her to our team and know that she will be 100% successful with us”.
About Quickpay Funding
Founded in 2015, Quickpay Funding LLC provides small and medium-sized businesses with the funds they need for success. The Quickpay team believes in teamwork, mutual support and helping each other out to provide best-in-class customer service and timely credit decisions. Finding ways to say “yes” to their clients, employees and shareholders is what is driving them to becoming a leader in the industry. The team is fully bilingual in English and Spanish, and the management team has extensive experience in logistics, transportation, factoring, trade finance, and credit services. Quickpay provides small businesses with the capital needed to expand their business, make insurance and tax payments, meet payroll obligations, and shorten the turnaround of their accounts receivables. To learn more about how Quickpay can contribute to the success of your business, visit quickpayfunding.com.
