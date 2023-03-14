Supreme Components International Partners with Laird Connectivity to be Their Franchised Distributor
Supreme Components, a quick & reliable supplier of electronic components, is a franchised distributor for Laird Connectivity's wireless connectivity solutions.SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, March 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Supreme Components International (SCI), a quick and reliable supplier of high-tech electronic components, is now a franchised distributor for Laird Connectivity – an international brand providing advanced wireless connectivity solutions.
With a global presence and customers across all major continents, Supreme Components is rightfully placed to help customers design-in Laird Connectivity’s state-of-the-art products through their high-end engineering & sales teams.
Laird Connectivity, headquartered in the USA, is renowned for their wireless performance and reliability and has over three decades of expertise in wireless design. Their range of high-quality RF modules, System-On-Modules, internal antennas, IoT devices, and custom wireless solutions are ideal for a wide range of applications such as medical, industrial, commercial, cold chain, and other demanding wireless markets.
“We are delighted to partner with Supreme Components as an authorized distributor of our portfolio” said Ketan Patel, Senior Director for Sales at Laird Connectivity. “Our product range aligns well with Supreme Components’ wireless focus and this partnership will provide customers with innovative wireless solutions and excellent local technical support.“
Mr. Vick Aggarwala, President & CEO of Supreme Components International, shared his thoughts as well, “Supreme Components prides itself on enabling its OEMs and EMS customers to bring to life products backed by world class technology from our premier franchises. Our range of customers, who are spread across more than 55 countries, are looking for simplified and secure wireless connectivity. With the help of our experienced field application engineering team, Laird Connectivity’s high-quality products are already being designed-in with our customers who intend to develop advanced connectivity solutions.”
The franchise agreement is effective immediately across India and the Southeast Asia region. Do reach out to laird@supremecomponents.com to get specialized engineering and design support for your projects!
About Laird Connectivity:
Laird Connectivity simplifies wireless connectivity with market-leading RF modules, System-On-Modules, internal antennas, IoT devices, and custom wireless solutions. Our products are trusted by companies around the world for their wireless performance and reliability. With best-in-class support and comprehensive product development services, we reduce your risk and improve your time-to-market. When you need unmatched wireless performance to connect your applications with security and confidence, Laird Connectivity delivers – no matter what.
