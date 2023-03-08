Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,377 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 379,003 in the last 365 days.

ZEEPEC Relaunches Its Brand to Offer More Personalized Custom T-Shirts

ZEEPEC.COM

ZEEPEC is a print-on-demand brand specializing in designing high-quality T-shirts with personalization. Purchase now; buy two and get one free

We don't produce T-shirts, we just want to personalize your world with trendy-forward or your own unique designs on quality fabrics”
— ZEEPEC
NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ZEEPEC has recently relaunched its website in order to offer customers a more personalized shopping experience. The re-launch promotion offers customers who purchase two T-shirts a third one, totally free of charge. This offer is sure to appeal to customers who want to stock up on high-quality personalized T-shirts. ZEEPEC’s goal is to provide customers with a quality shopping experience. Each shirt is made from 100% cotton, making it super soft and comfortable to wear, while still being tough enough to last for years. ZEEPEC also offers over 1000 trendy, unique designs that can be customized with personalized text or images. This allows customers to create an individualized shirt design for themselves or even for someone they know.

ZEEPEC is a company that specializes in providing high quality, affordable personalized shirts, so customers will be sure to find their perfect design at a reasonable price.

Since its establishment in 2020, ZEEPEC has covered various print-on-demand product fields, including T-shirts, stickers, posters, cards, and more. However, with the increasing demand for custom T-shirts from customers, the brand decided to focus on custom T-shirts in early 2022. ZEEPEC has undergone three fabric and printing equipment upgrades to better serve its customers and recruited many T-shirt illustration designers worldwide to enrich its design library.

ZEEPEC now has over 1000 designs to meet different customers' diverse customization design needs. Even for very niche demands, ZEEPEC can meet its customers' needs. The brand offers fully personalized custom services, where customers can bring their designs to the platform for printing.

The relaunch of ZEEPEC's brand is focused on personalized custom T-shirts, which is in line with its core values of personalization, fashion, and fun. With the brand's new mission, ZEEPEC is committed to offering a more personalized experience for its customers. "We don't produce T-shirts, we just want to personalize your world with trendy-forward or your own unique designs on quality fabrics," said a ZEEPEC spokesperson.

The new ZEEPEC brand will appeal to adult men and women who like to express their individuality. The brand's target market is the United States, where it hopes to create a buzz around its relaunch. As part of the promotion, customers who buy two T-shirts can get one for free.

About ZEEPEC
ZEEPEC is a print-on-demand brand that specializes in custom t-shirts. They have over 1000 designs, ranging from trendy-forward and unique designs to hilarious and humorous options. The brand recently relaunched with a renewed focus on providing customers with a more personalized experience. For more information about ZEEPEC's relaunch and its products, visit www.zeepec.com

John
ZEEPEC
service@zeepec.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram
Other

You just read:

ZEEPEC Relaunches Its Brand to Offer More Personalized Custom T-Shirts

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Media, Advertising & PR, Retail


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more