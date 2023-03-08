ZEEPEC Relaunches Its Brand to Offer More Personalized Custom T-Shirts
ZEEPEC is a print-on-demand brand specializing in designing high-quality T-shirts with personalization. Purchase now; buy two and get one free
We don't produce T-shirts, we just want to personalize your world with trendy-forward or your own unique designs on quality fabrics”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ZEEPEC has recently relaunched its website in order to offer customers a more personalized shopping experience. The re-launch promotion offers customers who purchase two T-shirts a third one, totally free of charge. This offer is sure to appeal to customers who want to stock up on high-quality personalized T-shirts. ZEEPEC’s goal is to provide customers with a quality shopping experience. Each shirt is made from 100% cotton, making it super soft and comfortable to wear, while still being tough enough to last for years. ZEEPEC also offers over 1000 trendy, unique designs that can be customized with personalized text or images. This allows customers to create an individualized shirt design for themselves or even for someone they know.
— ZEEPEC
ZEEPEC is a company that specializes in providing high quality, affordable personalized shirts, so customers will be sure to find their perfect design at a reasonable price.
Since its establishment in 2020, ZEEPEC has covered various print-on-demand product fields, including T-shirts, stickers, posters, cards, and more. However, with the increasing demand for custom T-shirts from customers, the brand decided to focus on custom T-shirts in early 2022. ZEEPEC has undergone three fabric and printing equipment upgrades to better serve its customers and recruited many T-shirt illustration designers worldwide to enrich its design library.
ZEEPEC now has over 1000 designs to meet different customers' diverse customization design needs. Even for very niche demands, ZEEPEC can meet its customers' needs. The brand offers fully personalized custom services, where customers can bring their designs to the platform for printing.
The relaunch of ZEEPEC's brand is focused on personalized custom T-shirts, which is in line with its core values of personalization, fashion, and fun. With the brand's new mission, ZEEPEC is committed to offering a more personalized experience for its customers. "We don't produce T-shirts, we just want to personalize your world with trendy-forward or your own unique designs on quality fabrics," said a ZEEPEC spokesperson.
The new ZEEPEC brand will appeal to adult men and women who like to express their individuality. The brand's target market is the United States, where it hopes to create a buzz around its relaunch. As part of the promotion, customers who buy two T-shirts can get one for free.
About ZEEPEC
ZEEPEC is a print-on-demand brand that specializes in custom t-shirts. They have over 1000 designs, ranging from trendy-forward and unique designs to hilarious and humorous options. The brand recently relaunched with a renewed focus on providing customers with a more personalized experience. For more information about ZEEPEC's relaunch and its products, visit www.zeepec.com
John
ZEEPEC
service@zeepec.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram
Other