Regenerative Organic Alliance At Natural Products Expo West, Along With 21 Regenerative Organic Certified® Brands
Can’t Miss Events Include Panel Presentations, Product Showcases, And First-Ever Supplier Networking and Farm DinnerANAHEIM, CA, USA, March 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Regenerative Organic Alliance (ROA), a nonprofit organization that oversees the certification standard, promotes and supports Regenerative Organic Certified® farmers, farms, brands, allies and partners, is participating in Natural Products Expo West (Expo West), the largest and leading trade show in the natural, organic and healthy products industry. From involvement in the Community Resource Fair at Climate Day and participation in the Fresh Ideas Organic Marketplace, to panel presentations, product showcases and invite-only networking events and farm dinners, the Regenerative Organic Alliance’s robust presence at Expo West enhances the organization’s mission of growing its network base and building a remarkably strong movement.
Founded by the Rodale Institute, Dr. Bronner’s, and Patagonia in 2017, other members of the Regenerative Organic Alliance include Compassion in World Farming, Fair World Project, and the Textile Exchange. Combining the best practices from USDA Organic, Fair Trade and high-bar animal welfare standards, Regenerative Organic Certified® is a revolutionary new certification for food, fiber and personal care ingredients, products and brands. It goes beyond current certification criteria and meets the highest standards in the world for soil health, animal welfare, and farmworker and social fairness. The ROA has certified 115 farms, 326 types of crops, 45,789 smallholder farms and upwards of 800,000 acres. Of the 60 Regenerative Organic Certified® and licensed brands working with the Regenerative Organic Alliance, 21 food and beverage brands will be attending Expo West this week, showcasing their Regenerative Organic Certified® products at the Fresh Ideas Organic Marketplace. Many more Regenerative Organic Certified® brands will also be attending the trade show.
Below is an overview of events involving the ROA and its growing network of Regenerative Organic Certified® brands, allies and partners.
March 7: Climate Day & Panel Presentation Speaking Events –
Climate Day 2023 at Expo West (March 7, 8:00 AM - 7:00 PM) – Hosted by The Climate Collaborative, Climate Day is an all-day event focused on the most critical and timely climate change topics facing leaders, business and brands in the natural products industry. In partnership with Rodale Institute, the Regenerative Organic Alliance will be participating in the Climate Day Resource Fair and Reception.
Building & Reporting on Climate Resiliency to Attract Investment & Mitigate Risk
9:00 - 10:00 AM at Anaheim Marriott, Marquis Center
Featured Speaker: McKenzie Smith (Patagonia, Tin Shed Ventures)
The Climate Impact & Untapped Power of Your Corporate Cash
1:50 - 2:30 PM at Anaheim Marriott, Marquis Center
Featured Speaker: Charlie Bischoff (Patagonia)
C-Suite Panel: The Imperative for Climate Action, Even in a Down Economy
4:45 - 5:30 PM at Anaheim Marriott, Marquis Center
Featured Speaker: Jordan Rubin (Ancient Nutrition)
March 8: NEXTY Awards Ceremony, Fresh Ideas Organic Marketplace, Panel Presentation Speaking Events and (Sold Out!) First-Ever Regenerative Organic Certified® Farm Dinner –
NEXTY Awards Ceremony at Expo West (8:00 AM - 9:00 AM) — Hosted by New Hope Network, The NEXTY Awards Ceremony recognizes the most progressive, impactful and trustworthy products in the natural products industry, with a goal of elevating brands and products that show up for people and the planet.
Three Regenerative Organic Certified® brands received 2023 NEXTY Awards: Alec’s Ice Cream for Best New Dessert, New Barn Organics for Best New Organic or Regenerative Organic Certified Product, and Alexandre Family Farms for Best New Meat, Dairy or Animal-Based. In addition, the following list of Regenerative Organic Certified® brands received finalist recognition for NEXTY Awards: SIMPLi, Groundwork Coffee, Big Tree Farms.
Fresh Ideas Organic Marketplace at Expo West (1:00 AM - 4:00 PM) - Hosted by New Hope Network, The Fresh Ideas Organic Marketplace is an innovative outdoor event that combines the lively appeal of a traditional farmers’ market with the business-building power of an industry trade show. The Regenerative Organic Alliance is proud to attend the event and support these 21 Regenerative Organic Certified® brands showcasing products.
Dr. Bronner’s
Alexandre Family Farms
Aliet Green
Herb Pharm
Burroughs Family Farms
New Barn Organics
Pocono Organics
Lil Bucks
Gaia Herbs
Big Picture Foods
Philosopher Foods
Wholesome
Lotus Foods
Sol Simple
Ancient Nutrition
Andean Valley Corporation
La Tourangelle
Wild Orchard Regenerative Teas
Alec’s Ice Cream
Smirk’s
Tradin Organic
How to Incorporate Green Technologies Throughout Your Supply Chain
3:30 - 5:00 PM, Platinum Ballroom 5
Featured Speaker: Benny Andrade (Dr. Bronner’s)
Purity, Potency and Transparency: Defining the Standard for Quality Herbal Supplements
4:00 - 5:30 PM, Marquis NE
Featured Sponsor: Gaia Herbs
(Sold Out!) Regenerative Organic Certified® Farm Dinner (5:30 PM - 9:00 PM) – The ROA is hosting the first ever, farm-to-table dinner and gathering of Regenerative Organic Certified® farms, brands, partners and products at The Ecology Center, a 28-acre Regenerative Organic Certified® non-profit farm in San Juan Capistrano.
This special evening is an opportunity for guests to gather and share stories with industry leaders, retailers, buyers and media. Product donations and event sponsors include quinoa and quinoa pasta from Andean Valley, wines from Bonterra Organic Estates, rice from Lundberg Family Farms, flour from Oatman Farms, and sugar from Wholesome, among others.
March 9: Panel Presentation Speaking Events Featuring ROA Brands (all at the Anaheim Marriott)
The State of Sustainable Packaging
10:00 - 11:30 AM, Grand Ballroom E
Featured Speaker: Darcy Shiber-Knowles (Dr. Bronner’s)
Innovations in Sustainable Packaging & the Race to Zero Waste
1:30 - 2:30 PM, Grand Ballroom E
Featured Speaker: Jordan Rubin (Ancient Nutrition)
Understanding & Supporting the Agricultural "E" in ESG
1:30 - 2:30 PM, Grand Ballroom F
Featured Speaker: Max Goldberg (Organic Insider)
Nutrient Density: The Consumer Case
3:00 - 4:00 PM, Grand Ballroom F
Featured Speaker: Paul Lightfoot (Patagonia Provisions)
March 10: Panel Presentation Speaking Events Featuring ROA Brands
Global Perspectives on Regenerative Systems: Strategies & Insights for Systemic Shifts
10:00 - 11:00 AM, Grand Ballroom E
Featured Speaker: Sarela Herrada (SIMPLi)
Is Precision Fermentation Regenerative? Problems and Solutions with GMOs 2.0
2:30 - 3:30 PM, Marquis NE
Featured Speaker: Elizabeth Whitlow (Regenerative Organic Alliance)
The State of Plant Based & Alternative Proteins
2:30 - 4:00 PM, Grand Ballroom E
Featured Speaker: Rachel Dreskin (Plant Based Foods Association)
Tara Blazona
Quoted PR
+1 415-519-1182
email us here